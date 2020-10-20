31-year-old man stabbed to death in Walkertown. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says there was an argument involving several people.

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday night after an altercation involving several people, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

LaShanda Millner, the public relations manager for the sheriff's office, said that the incident happened at 7:35 p.m. at a house in the 500 block of Effie Lane in Walkertown.

She said there was an altercation between several people and one of the people — a 31-year-old man — was stabbed. Sheriff's deputies and paramedics tried to save the man's life, but the man died shortly after paramedics got to the scene, she said.

A possible suspect, she said, left the scene in a vehicle.

"At this time, we find no harm to the public," she said. "The case is in investigation."

Millner said she could not release the name of the man who died because his family had not been notified.

It was unclear whether any arrests or criminal charges had been made.

On Tuesday, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrested Stanley Evan Baker, 33, of the 4200 block of Reid Road in Tobaccoville, and charged him with voluntary manslaughter. He is accused of killing Matthew Styers on Monday.

Millner did not immediately respond to a question as to whether Baker's arrest was connected to the stabbing on Effie Lane.

