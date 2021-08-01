31-year-old woman injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

A 31-year-old woman was shot and injured Saturday night, Winston-Salem Police said.

At 8:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street on a reported shooting.

Officers located Kayla Ann McNeil of Overlook Drive with a single gunshot wound to her lower back area, police said. Preliminary information showed McNeil was shot while seated outside one of the homes in this area.

The gunman fled the area after firing gunshots in McNeil’s direction, police said. No one else was injured.

McNeil is being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is listed in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100