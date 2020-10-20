33-year-old Tobaccoville man charged with voluntary manslaughter in stabbing death

A Forsyth County man has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 31-year-old man Monday night.

Stanley Evan Baker, 33, of the 4200 block of Reid Road in Tobaccoville was arrested Tuesday. An arrest warrant accuses him of killing Matthew Styers. The sheriff’s office identified the man who died as David Matthew Styers, 31, of Walkertown.

At 7:36 p.m. Monday, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a man had been stabbed. LaShanda Millner, the public relations manager for the sheriff’s office, said deputies went to a house in the 500 block of Effie Lane in Walkertown.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. Deputies and paramedics tried to save the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Millner said that the stabbing happened after there was an altercation involving several people. The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional information about the altercation or what might have led to the stabbing.

Baker is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. Court papers said that he was on probation at the time of Monday’s incident for a conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is scheduled for a first appearance on Wednesday.

