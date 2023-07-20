Nearly 35,100 North Carolinians have lost their Medicaid coverage — at least temporarily — as part of the ending of the national COVID-19 public-health emergency in May.

On April 1, the state Medicaid program began a mandated recertification for an estimated 2.59 million Medicaid beneficiaries, or 23.9% of the state’s 10.83 million residents. The process of recertifications is scheduled to end March 31, 2024.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services had put those recertifications put on hold for much of the pandemic.

The first three months of recertifications covered 432,970 North Carolinians, of which 137,896 recertifications had been completed by June 30, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

Of those completed recertifications, 74.5%, or 102,797 beneficiaries, were determined to be eligible.

That leaves about 25.5% of recertifications, or 35,099, leading to ineligibility determinations.

About 85%, or 30,046 individuals, lost their benefits for procedural reasons, such as missing paperwork, incomplete documentation or could not be reached by a caseworker.

Another 5,053 North Carolinians were found to no longer meet eligibility requirements for any Medicaid program.

NCDHHS said it did not have a county breakdown of those affected.

NCDHHS said its goal “is to ensure people who remain eligible for Medicaid continue to be covered and those who are no longer eligible know their potential options, such as buying coverage, often at a reduced cost, through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.”

The number of potential ineligible beneficiaries in N.C. and nationwide was reduced after the USDHHS approved “new flexibilities” to help keep Americans covered as states resume Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) renewals.

“Nobody who is eligible for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program should lose coverage simply because they changed addresses, didn’t receive a form, or didn’t have enough information about the renewal process,” U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a June 12 statement.

Medicaid expansion limbo

NCDHHS has said that many affected individuals are expected to regain eligibility when Medicaid expands in the state.

North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

However, even though Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bipartisan Medicaid expansion bill into law on March 27, much of the funding only becomes available when the 2023-24 state budget bill goes into effect.

Without a signed state budget, the legislation in HB76 would expire on July 1, 2024, meaning North Carolina won’t become the 40th expansion state.

With a signed budget, NCDHHS will submit a State Plan amendment to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“CMS has up to 90 days to review and approve the State Plan Amendment, or issue a Request for Additional Information that stops the 90-day clock,” DHHS said.

“When N.C. Medicaid submits a response to the Request for Additional Information, the 90-day clock for review and approval restarts.”

Potential aid

The Medicaid recertification initiative has prompted the 70 member clinics of the N.C. Association of Free and Charitable Clinics into ratcheting up its social media efforts to inform affected beneficiaries.

The association's clinics provide low-cost and no-cost health care to the uninsured. Combined, they serve more than 80,000 uninsured and underserved people in 87 counties.

Services include primary, specialty and dental care, behavioral health services, pharmacy, vision care, lab tests and hospital referrals.

The clinics said they are expecting an influx of new patients as North Carolinians learn of their ineligibility for Medicaid coverage.

“We want anyone who loses their Medicaid coverage and has income between 139% and 250% of the federal poverty level to know there is a free and charitable clinic near them,” said April Cook, the association's chief executive.

“Our mission is that all North Carolinians have access to high-quality health care regardless of ability to pay.”

Most clinics serve community residents who have no health insurance of any kind and household incomes at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

"The vast majority of our clients work fulltime but are not offered health insurance through their employers and cannot qualify for Medicaid,” Cook said.

"These are the frontline workers who provide essential services every day, and they deserve to be cared for, too.”

For more information, go to www.ncafcc.org.

Cooper appeal

In recent weeks, Democratic leaders, including Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and House minority leader Robert Reives of Chatham County, have expressed frustration with Republican legislative leaders for their inability to reach a 2023-24 state budget compromise.

On Thursday, Cooper made his second formal appeal this month.

Even though GOP House and Senate budget writers have been involved in compromise negotiations for several weeks, there are enough major differences in their bills that it is projected to take until at least August to resolve.

“Republican legislators have gone yet another week without passing a new state budget, (or) separating Medicaid from the budget so it can start, or taking any votes,” Cooper said in a statement.

“After weeks of delay, the Republican supermajority legislature has failed to pass a budget on time, focusing instead on extreme, job-killing culture war bills and reckless plans to dismantle public education.

“In the meantime, working people are losing health coverage as emergency federal programs end.”

Cooper added that at a $42,000 daily cost to operate the legislature during session, there has been $756,000 spent on those expenses since July 17, including more than $319,000 of daily expense payments collected by legislators.

Since the Medicaid expansion bill was signed into law, the governor’s office said the state has “missed out using or accessing $2 billion of federal funding by not authorizing expansion.”

“Every month that the state waits, North Carolina foregoes $521 million in federal dollars.”