39-year-old Winston-Salem man shot multiple times

A 39-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot multiple times on Saturday night, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to the shooting around 11:46 p.m. at 418 Waughtown St. At the same time, a victim, Rene Noyola Cisneros, arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

He reported he was shot at 418 Waughtown. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.

As officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they located a crime scene consistent with a shooting in the parking lot area. Officers continue to gather information about what occurred.

This investigation is in its early stages. No additional information was available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook