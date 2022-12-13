4-mile gas pipeline extension planned for Davidson County steel plant

More than $19 million in state incentives helped Davidson County land a $350 million steel manufacturing plant expected to create 180 jobs with an average wage of nearly $100,000.

Now, the city of Lexington is looking to chip in with a $2.7 million, nearly 4-mile pipeline extension that would supply the new Nucor Steel facility with nearly 330,000 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. That’s the equivalent of gas used daily in about 2,000 typical American homes.

The city laid out details of the project in documents filed with the U.S. Economic Development Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Lexington is requesting that the EDA cover half of the cost of the extension.

Charlotte-based Nucor, which manufactures about one-quarter of raw steel made in the U.S., will produce reinforcement bar — used primarily in construction — at the new facility.

Lexington’s existing natural gas pipeline system passes the site of the planned factory, along U.S. 64 and east of Interstate 85, but is creating a “significant bottleneck,” according to a preliminary engineering report. The city proposes a 2.65-mile “loop” of 6-inch diameter pipe to bypass a section of overburdened 4-inch line, and a 1.2 mile extension to the facility itself.

The majority of the pipeline will be buried, and cross four streams and three wetland areas, according to the city’s engineering assessment. The project will require a storm-water and sediment plan approved by the N.C. Department of Environmental Control to move forward.

While Nucor’s Lexington “micro mill” will tap electricity for about half of its energy needs, natural gas will be used to preheat scrap metal before it is melted in a furnace and eventually formed into rebar, company spokeswoman Katherine Miller explained.

“Micro mills have a lower environmental footprint than other steel mills due to their smaller size and the fact that their plant design does not typically include a natural gas-fired reheat furnace which is common in many steel mills,” Miller added.

But the factory will add to North Carolina’s greenhouse gas emissions at a time when opposition to the use of natural gas is growing.

Climate goals

Gas produces about half the carbon dioxide pollution that coal-fired operations do, but it still contributes to climate change as North Carolina looks to meet targets of reducing carbon emissions 70% compared to 2005 levels by 2030, and reaching carbon-neutral status by mid-century.

Leaked natural gas — mostly methane — also is a powerful greenhouse gas and significant contributor to climate change.

Miller noted that Nucor already has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions in the steel industry and has committed to a 35% combined reduction in Scope 1 (direct emissions) and Scope 2 (emissions associated with the electricity use) by 2030, using 2015 as a baseline.

“Increased use of renewable and other clean energy sources will reduce the emissions associated with the electricity we use to melt scrap,” she said.

The company looks to meet its climate goal through purchase agreements for renewable energy. Nucor also recently announced its investment in a company working to develop no-emission small nuclear reactors, and this month became the first major industrial company in the world to join the United Nations 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Global Compact, Miller noted.

“The green and digital economies of this nation and beyond are going to be built on steel, and we believe the steel they get built with matters,” she added.

Natural gas is the main source of carbon emissions at Nucor’s Hertford County plant, which is the fourth-biggest greenhouse gas producer among manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, according to data from the U.S. Environmental Agency.

Natural gas will remain part of the company’s energy portfolio for the near future, and there could be a lot more of it available soon. Lexington and the Nucor project stand to benefit from a planned expansion of natural gas transmission in North Carolina.

Williams Co., operator of the 10,200-mile Transco Pipeline, which slices through North Carolina as it moves natural gas from southern Texas to New York City, is seeking Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval for a project that would increase its capacity in the state by 423,400 dekatherms per day — enough to serve nearly 2 million homes.

Lexington’s natural gas distribution system already is served by Transco, which passes just northwest of the city.

Want to weigh in?

The Economic Development Administration is accepting public input on potential impacts of Lexington’s pipeline extension on historic properties and environmental resources. Written comments can be emailed until 5 p.m. Jan. 6 to ATRO-REO.eda.gov.