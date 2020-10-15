4 more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth, 74 new cases reported Thursday. Family get-togethers contributing to spread, expert said.

Forsyth County recorded an additional four COVID-19 related deaths amid a recent uptick in cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

The county's death total is at 110. The last time Forsyth had at least four deaths in its daily count was when five were reported on Sept. 15.

There were 74 new cases reported in Forsyth for an overall total of 7,887. That follows daily case counts of 71 on Wednesday and 60 on Tuesday.

Statewide, DHHS reported 18 additional deaths and 2,532 new cases. The last time the daily case count was higher was Aug. 29 with 2,580.

The statewide death total is at 3,874, while the statewide case count is at 238,939.

Since mid-March, Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that she and Gov. Roy Cooper do not have "a magic number or any one metric that we look at when we make these (restrictions) decisions. These metrics are all interrelated."