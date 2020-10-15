4 more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth, 74 new cases reported Thursday. Family get-togethers contributing to spread, expert said.

Forsyth County recorded an additional four COVID-19 related deaths amid a recent uptick in cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
The county's death total is at 110. The last time Forsyth had at least four deaths in its daily count was when five were reported on Sept. 15.
There were 74 new cases reported in Forsyth for an overall total of 7,887. That follows daily case counts of 71 on Wednesday and 60 on Tuesday.
Statewide, DHHS reported 18 additional deaths and 2,532 new cases. The last time the daily case count was higher was Aug. 29 with 2,580.
The statewide death total is at 3,874, while the statewide case count is at 238,939.
Since mid-March, Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that she and Gov. Roy Cooper do not have "a magic number or any one metric that we look at when we make these (restrictions) decisions. These metrics are all interrelated."
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.5% positive rate out of Tuesday's 21,127 tests in North Carolina.
Cohen has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations were at 1,140 on Wednesday, down 12 from a nine-week high of 1,152 on Tuesday.
Community spread
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that community spread continues to be the main driver of the uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Ohl said he remains as concerned about smaller scale social gathering as large political, sports, entertainment gatherings and protests.
"Household-based social gatherings, whether on vacation, family get-togethers," Ohl said. "They seem innocuous, but the concern is that as two household bubbles come together, COVID could be hiding in one of those bubbles, and infections are occurring that way."
Ohl said that increasing infection rates at workplaces may not be related to the work itself, but how employees gather at lunch or break times "when they get together and drop their masks."
Ohl cited as a recent example five court employees testing positive at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. As a result of the positive results, the courthouse has limited operations this week but did not close down.
"We have to be vigilant about how we approach things in the workplaces, but there wasn't any gross negligence on anyone's part," Ohl said.
"Every single workplace in this state will eventually, by the time this pandemic ends, have some cases, and quarantine may be necessary."
Ohl cited COVID-19 issues in North Carolina involving restaurants and drinking establishments, but not as much with fitness centers and gyms, related to the Phase 2.5 easing of restrictions.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped nearly 36% from 175,815 to 238,939 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The death toll has increased by more than 34% from 2,889 to 3,874.
"We really, really have to be paying attention in indoor places," Ohl said.
Latest numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Thursday: 6,982 out of 7,887, or about 88.5%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1 p.m. Thursday: 795.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Tuesday (latest day available): 4.3% out of about 1,100 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past three weeks.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday (latest available): 206,471, or 88.7%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Tuesday: 240, second highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
