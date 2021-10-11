4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County. 68 Cone employees let go for refusing COVID-19 vaccine.

Forsyth County reported four more COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, even as key COVID-19 numbers continued to decline statewide.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 324 new cases since noon Friday, including 78 listed for Sunday.
As of noon Monday, Forsyth has had 50,324 cases and 534 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
There have been 21 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far in October.
State and local hospital health-care officials say the vast majority of the COVID-19-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. and the state have been unvaccinated individuals since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July.
Meanwhile, Cone Health said Monday that more than 99% of its employees are in compliance with the mandatory vaccination requirement for all staff.
That means out of nearly 13,000 employees, 68 opted to not meet the mandatory vaccination requirement "and therefore have voluntarily left the organization."
All staff were required to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 7. Those who have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine still have until Oct. 28 to receive their second dose.
“We know that this was not an easy decision for some of our team members,” Cone chief executive Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said in a statement.
“We respect diversity of thought and religious beliefs, and we are grateful that so many of our dedicated staff have decided to remain a vital part of our team, as we continue to make patient health and safety our top priority.”
Novant Health Inc. disclosed Sept. 27 that 175 employees were fired for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program. Novant disclosed Sept. 21 that 1.4% of its overall workforce, or 375 employees, faced job termination following a five-day unpaid suspension.
Those employees work across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient facilities.
Novant said it considers the 175 employees as having voluntarily resigned from their jobs, meaning they likely won’t be eligible for unemployment benefits.
In most instances, regular state unemployment benefits — currently up to 13 weeks — are provided for employees whose job ends for reasons beyond their control.
“People who are fired or quit their jobs because they refuse to follow their employer’s vaccine requirement should not expect to receive unemployment benefits,” Larry Parker, a N.C. Commerce Department spokesman, said in September.
“Anyone may apply for benefits, but every claim is different. The Division of Employment Security determines eligibility on a case-by-case basis by considering the facts and circumstances of the claim.”
DHHS reported Monday that nearly all 10,000 employees at 14 state-operated healthcare facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and compliant with a mandatory vaccination requirement.
The Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities moved to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in July.
DHHS said 16 employees were dismissed for non-compliance with the policy’s vaccination deadline as of Sept. 30. About 6% of divisional employees received medical and religious exemptions.
"The small number of employee dismissals is a testament to the fact that vaccine mandates can are an effective tool to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Kody Kinsley, chief deputy secretary for DHHS, said in a statement.
Statewide
DHHS listed 1,786 new cases for Sunday, along with 3,467 for Saturday, 4,236 for Friday and 4,078 for Thursday.
Sunday's new case total is the lowest for North Carolina since 1,603 on July 27.
There were 103 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide since noon Friday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.43 million COVID-19 cases and 17,207 deaths.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., has said that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Hospitalizations
DHHS listed 2,152 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Monday, down 315 from Friday’s report.
Monday’s hospitalization count is the lowest since 2,013 on Aug. 8.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 508 COVID-19 patients, down 53 from Friday’s report.
North Carolina had 581 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, down 95 from Friday’s report. There were 24 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Monday.
Statewide, 387 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The one key COVID-19 metric on an upswing was the latest statewide positive test rate, which was 7.5% based on 44,627 tests conducted Saturday.
That’s up from a 6.7% positive test rate reported Friday. That was the lowest statewide positive test rate since 5.9% on July 17.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate has been 9.1% over the past 14 days through noon Monday.
DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.24 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 420,880 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Monday, 225,696 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 210,602 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham County 64%, Wake County 65% and Mecklenburg 56%.
