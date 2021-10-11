4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County; Cone discloses 68 employees choose not to meet vaccination mandate

Forsyth County reported four more COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, even as key COVID-19 numbers continued to decline statewide.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 324 new cases since noon Friday, including 78 listed for Sunday.

As of noon Monday, Forsyth has had 50,324 cases and 534 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

There have been 21 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far in October.

Public and local hospital health-care officials say the vast majority of the COVID-19-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. and the state have been unvaccinated individuals since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July.

Meanwhile, Cone Health said Monday that more than 99% of employees are in compliance with the mandatory vaccination requirement for all staff.

That means out of nearly 13,000 employees, 68 opted to not meet the mandatory vaccination requirement "and therefore have voluntarily left the organization."