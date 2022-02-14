4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week that 73% of COVID-19 deaths in the county involve those ages 65 and older.

Last week, the latest DHHS COVID-19 dashboard for long-term care facilities listed eight COVID-19 related deaths. There have been at least 19 deaths in Forsyth long-term care facilities during the omicron outbreak, which began about six weeks ago.

“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Swift said.

“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline, which may take another two to three weeks.”

Forsyth forecasts

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 20.6% as of noon Monday, down from 24.8% on Friday and from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27.

The statewide rate was 14.4% as of noon Monday. The 13% positive test rate listed for Friday was the lowest since 11.8% on Dec. 24.

With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 65 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That's down from 82 per 100,000 individuals in Friday's report.

