4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County.

February is on pace to be the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Forsyth County, even as the positive test rate and hospitalizations continue on a downward trend.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had four additional COVID-19 related deaths since Friday's update.
There have been at least 40 deaths reported so far for February in Forsyth, including two days on which eight deaths were reported.
The highest-ever number of deaths per day in Forsyth was nine on Jan. 15, 2021 — before COVID-19 vaccines were readily available.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date.
The county has had 732 related deaths for the pandemic that began in earnest in mid-March 2020.
Statewide, 116 additional deaths were listed in Monday’s report for an overall total of 21,781.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 441 new cases since Friday's report.
Overall, Forsyth has had 89,911 cases since the pandemic began.
Not unexpected
Local and state health officials have cautioned throughout the omicron surge that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week that 73% of COVID-19 deaths in the county involve those ages 65 and older.
Last week, the latest DHHS COVID-19 dashboard for long-term care facilities listed eight COVID-19 related deaths. There have been at least 19 deaths in Forsyth long-term care facilities during the omicron outbreak, which began about six weeks ago.
“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Swift said.
“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline, which may take another two to three weeks.”
Forsyth forecasts
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 20.6% as of noon Monday, down from 24.8% on Friday and from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27.
The statewide rate was 14.4% as of noon Monday. The 13% positive test rate listed for Friday was the lowest since 11.8% on Dec. 24.
With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 65 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That's down from 82 per 100,000 individuals in Friday's report.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Swift said he remains uncomfortable with ending mask mandates right now amid calls to ease or rescind indoor restrictions from anti-mask advocates.
Swift said Forsyth needs “to see more steady decline in cases for a few more weeks, get through the rest of winter, to see if we can get back to that 5% positive test rate.”
“There’s a real possibility of being in a much better place by early March, but obviously, that can’t be guaranteed.”
Statewide update
DHHS reported there were 3,383 new cases statewide for Sunday, along with 4,810 reported for Saturday and 6,445 for Friday.
Monday’s total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge, as well as the lowest daily case count overall since 2,894 on Dec. 21.
By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.54 million cases for the pandemic, according to DHHS.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.
There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.
Local, state and national public-health officials have said since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines that the shots will not prevent people from becoming sick, but will help ensure cases are less severe.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward pattern.
The statewide total listed in Monday’s report is 3,094, compared with 3,566 on Friday. The record high was 5,158 on Jan. 27.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 18 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 647 COVID-19 patients Monday, down 147 from the previous report.
Statewide, 371 patients are on ventilators, including 78 in the Triad region. There were 65 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 13 in the Triad region.
The state said that as of Feb. 3, unvaccinated patients made up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Those fully vaccinated but not boosted are 27.1% hospitalizations and 18.7% of ICU patients.
Those fully vaccinated and boosted are 6% of hospitalizations and 4.4% of ICU patients.
