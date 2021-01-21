4 more COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents; state case count nears 700,000

It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

"That's good news, but we're not at the beginning of the end yet," Ohl said. "We still have to keep social distancing and no bubble fusions" of different households.

"If we can continue to do that, we can continue to see a downward trend in cases."

State update

DHHS reported Thursday there were 7,187 new cases statewide, following 6,415 reported Wednesday. Overall, the state has reported 698,099 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

There were 139 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 8,339. It was the second highest daily count for COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic, trailing the 142 reported Jan. 10.

The state saw 1,542 deaths during December. As of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, there have been 1,536 deaths during January.

Statewide, 3,666 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday — the lowest level since 3,635 on Jan. 4. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

In DHHS' 17-county Triad region, 978 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Thursday's report. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.