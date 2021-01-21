4 more COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents; state case count nears 700,000

Four more Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19 related illnesses, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
The latest deaths increases the county's total to 259 since mid-March.
Forsyth reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, following up on 256 reported Wednesday.
The overall number of cases in Forsyth is at 25,696, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
The latest of the state's twice-weekly update on long-term care facilities, released Tuesday, listed five deaths at Brookridge Retirement Community of Winston-Salem. Brookridge is affiliated with Baptist Retirement Homes of N.C.
Tatum Myers, health care administrator at Brookridge, said Wednesday that the long-term care facility has had seven COVID-19 related resident deaths since Dec. 17.
"It is important to know that our residents are already facing health issues," Myers said. "The virus is difficult to fight with other diagnosis already present."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said he believes the recent case and positive test rate trends indicates that the Triad has moved past the post-Christmas and New Year's Day holidays surge in case.
It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
"That's good news, but we're not at the beginning of the end yet," Ohl said. "We still have to keep social distancing and no bubble fusions" of different households.
"If we can continue to do that, we can continue to see a downward trend in cases."
State update
DHHS reported Thursday there were 7,187 new cases statewide, following 6,415 reported Wednesday. Overall, the state has reported 698,099 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
There were 139 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 8,339. It was the second highest daily count for COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic, trailing the 142 reported Jan. 10.
The state saw 1,542 deaths during December. As of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, there have been 1,536 deaths during January.
Statewide, 3,666 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday — the lowest level since 3,635 on Jan. 4. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
In DHHS' 17-county Triad region, 978 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Thursday's report. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 13 weeks.
The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 502, or 23.9% of 2,096 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 4,010, or 24.2% of 16,538 statewide.
The statewide positive test rate was at 10.3% out of 44,688 tests conducted Tuesday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive test rate of 13.4% out of about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
DHHS reported that, as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the statewide vaccination total is up to 450,000.
