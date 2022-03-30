4 more COVID deaths reported in Forsyth. County jail outbreak considered over.

Forsyth County reported an additional four COVID-19 related deaths and 115 new cases over the past seven days, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Separately, DHHS declared that the outbreak — referred to as a "cluster" — at the Forsyth County Detention Center is over. A cluster means that a facility had a minimum five cases over a 28-day period.

At its peak, the jail outbreak involved 187 inmates and 62 staff members, although no deaths were reported. It was the jail's second outbreak and was first reported in September.

In all, Forsyth has reported 92,034 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

There have been at least 31 COVID-related deaths in the county so far in March. Altogether, there have been 792 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.

Statewide, 6,494 new cases were reported over the last week. The new case count ranged from 281 reported Monday — the lowest daily count since July 6 — to 1,309 reported Saturday.

Since DHHS' March 23 report, there were an additional 103 COVID-related deaths statewide, bringing North Carolina's total to 23,194.

Federal health officials have said about 25% of new COVID-19 cases are the BA.2 omicron subvariant, while the state reports the BA.2 variant making up 19% of North Carolina cases over the two weeks from March 6 to March 19.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 587 a week ago to 465 in the latest update. It's the lowest the statewide hospitalization total has been since July 11.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 84 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down from 122 the previous week.

Long-term care facilities

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks has dropped to eight, according to the latest DHHS update Tuesday.

There were 28 outbreaks as recently as three weeks ago.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks dropped in the latest update from 320 to 268, and infected residents from 206 to 137.

Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 30 overall cases include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 57 staff members and 26 residents. That is unchanged from the previous report.

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 60 staff and eight residents, also unchanged.

* Salemtowne, with 32 staff and one resident, unchanged.

Governor's funding appeal

Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter Wednesday to the state's congressional delegation to urge action on a funding package for COVID-19.

“North Carolina's COVID-19 metrics continue to decline, ushering in a new phase of COVID-19 where the virus is still with us, but not disrupting us," Cooper wrote.

"However, to succeed in this phase and not go backward, Congress must act immediately on the pending COVID-19 supplemental funding package so we can prepare for the next surge and stop it from overwhelming us,” he continued.

The letter urges Congress to make national investments in vaccines, boosters, therapeutics and testing to help sustain the production of supplies. Stable, consistent federal funding will support production and supply efforts.

This week, North Carolina has seen its allocation of highly effective monoclonal antibody treatments reduced by more than 30% due to insufficient federal funds.

The COVID-19 Uninsured program has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to North Carolina providers as reimbursement for testing, treatment and vaccination administrations for the uninsured.

However, the program has stopped accepting new claims for testing and treatment. It will soon stop accepting new vaccination claims.

Without the supplemental funding package, providers will have to absorb the cost or turn away the uninsured.

