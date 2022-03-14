4 more COVID-related deaths reported in Forsyth over the weekend

New COVID-19 cases continued to decline in Forsyth County over the weekend, but four additional COVID-related deaths were reported.
Forsyth had 63 new cases since Friday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That included 15 listed as occurring in the previous 24-hour period.
The Forsyth case count is at 91,730 since the pandemic began.
A total of 18 deaths have been reported in the county so far in March. In February, Forsyth reported 69 COVID-related deaths, following 73 in January.
January and February saw the highest and second highest COVID-19 death tolls since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Altogether, there have been 779 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.
Statewide, there were 39 additional COVID-related deaths since Friday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total to 22,961.
Statewide, 373 new cases were reported on Monday, 955 on Sunday and 1,802 on Saturday.
Monday's count is the lowest daily total since July 6, which predates the beginning of the delta variant surge by about 10 days.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are among people who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not longer.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 3.3%, down from 4.4% on Friday.
The statewide rate was 2.6%, down from 2.9% Friday.
Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have. Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 965 on Thursday to 854 on Sunday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 153 COVID-19 patients Sunday, down 17 from Thursday.
Statewide, 94 patients are on ventilators, including 17 in the Triad region. There were 16 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including three in the Triad region.
