4 more COVID-related deaths reported in Forsyth over the weekend

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are among people who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not longer.

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 3.3%, down from 4.4% on Friday.

The statewide rate was 2.6%, down from 2.9% Friday.

Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have. Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 965 on Thursday to 854 on Sunday.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 153 COVID-19 patients Sunday, down 17 from Thursday.

Statewide, 94 patients are on ventilators, including 17 in the Triad region. There were 16 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including three in the Triad region.

