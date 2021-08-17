40+ Stage Company postpones opening of “The Last Romance” due to Covid-19 resurgence

“The Last Romance” play scheduled to open Sept. 10 at the Mountcastle Box Theater in the Hanes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem has been indefinitely postponed, 40+ Stage Company announced Tuesday.
The company said the postponement is a precaution to protect audience members, the cast and theater volunteers.
The company plans to reschedule the play for its 2022-23 season, which will be announced in the spring.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today