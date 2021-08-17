 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
40+ Stage Company postpones opening of “The Last Romance” due to Covid-19 resurgence
0 Comments

40+ Stage Company postpones opening of “The Last Romance” due to Covid-19 resurgence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Last Romance” play scheduled to open Sept. 10 at the Mountcastle Box Theater in the Hanes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem has been indefinitely postponed, 40+ Stage Company announced Tuesday.

The company said the postponement is a precaution to protect audience members, the cast and theater volunteers.

The company plans to reschedule the play for its 2022-23 season, which will be announced in the spring.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News