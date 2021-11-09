40 Yadkin sixth-graders fall ill at school

Officials in Yadkin County are investigating an incident on Monday in which some 40 sixth-grade students at Starmount Middle School became ill.

The students were all evaluated by emergency personnel who responded to the school, but no students were transported to a hospital for treatment.

School officials said the affected students exhibited nausea, headaches and mild abdominal discomfort. Initially, authorities said, carbon monoxide or food poisoning were suspected, but officials added that they have not concluded what might have been the cause.

School officials said that they notified the parents of the affected students, and that emergency management officials also responded to the school. Nurses from other schools also came over to provide support.

The school said most of the students were feeling normal by the time school dismissed.

Starmount officials said any student still feeling ill on Tuesday would be granted an excused absence. The school said that any parent who takes a child to the doctor should also let school officials know.

