40 years ago today: A daring search — by a stuntman and a deputy — uncovered two bodies in an Ashe County mine

The spectacular recovery effort came in response to a police informant's report that he was forced to throw a suspected Asheville drug dealer, Lonnie Marshall Gamboa, into the mine. Newspaper accounts from the time say the informant admitted Gamboa was alive when he was thrown down the mine.
In addition to Gamboa's remains, Sands and Goss found a second body, that of Tom Eugene Forester, also of Asheville.
Four people were convicted in the killings, including the informant. The trials tied the murders to the Outlaw motorcycle gang and spawned rumors that more bodies might have been left in the 300-foot mine. But it was filled in after the two bodies were discovered, and a judge later refused Sands' request to reopen the mine for a search.
