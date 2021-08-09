408 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Forsyth, 2 more deaths reported

The number of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has reached a daily level last seen in late January, while statewide hospitalizations approached 2,000.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County had 408 new cases reported between noon Friday and noon Monday, along with two additional COVID-19 related deaths.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,046 new cases statewide Friday, 6,892 on Saturday and 3,863 on Sunday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
DHHS said Monday that new case count from the weekend "includes 2,638 cases with positive test results from June 30 through July 31 that had not previously been included in the dashboard, and were identified through a data review and quality check process."
Saturday's count is the highest since 12,079 were reported Feb. 3.
The Feb. 3 case count, however, comes with an asterisk in that 7,912 of those cases came from FastMed Urgent Care, which disclosed at that time unreported tests from December and January.
Excluding the one-time FastMed surge in cases, the previous highest daily case count was 6,959 on Jan. 29.
Hospitalizations and testing
DHHS reported the statewide COVID-19 related hospitalization count at 1,946 — the highest since 1,954 on Feb. 17.
The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 406 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 59 from Friday’s report.
Novant Health Inc. said Monday that its emergency rooms are seeing an influx of people asking for COVID-19 tests.
"We are hoping to remind everyone of the importance of selecting the most appropriate venue of care, and that is not at the emergency department," Novant said.
COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.
"Visiting emergency rooms only to get tested heightens the risk of exposure to everyone, including those at high risk, and puts a strain on resources and timeliness of care for those who need it most," Novant said.
Cone Health said Monday it has not seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations in its hospitals.
Forsyth update
DHHS reported 102 cases among Forsyth residents Sunday, along with another 306 cases from Friday and Saturday.
The last time the Forsyth recorded more new cases was Feb. 26 with 146.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 38,968 cases and 435 deaths.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk this week.
County health director Joshua Swift said Aug. 3 that the surge in new cases is concerning since about 38% of adult Forsyth residents are unvaccinated. Around 64% of the county’s 12- to 17-year-olds also are unvaccinated.
“In the first week of July, we were averaging six to eight new cases a day, so it’s been a dramatic increase,” Swift said.
“More than 94% of those currently infected are unvaccinated when the vaccine has been readily available for most people since April and May, so that’s very frustrating."
Swift expressed confidence that Forsyth could have 70% of its adults partially vaccinated by Labor Day.
Swift said there have been few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but that 94% of infected patients are those who were not fully vaccinated.
“The slower we are at people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead and potentially mutate into something even more contagious,” Swift said.
Statewide numbers
The statewide daily case count has exceeded 3,000 during 10 out of the last 12 days.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.09 million COVID-19 cases and 13,759 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 23 since Friday’s report.
The statewide positive test rate was 11.1% based on 41,574 tests conducted Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 9.4% based on 950 tests conducted Saturday.
As of noon Monday, DHHS said 62% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 4.97 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.6 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 368,987 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
DHHS says 183,890 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 48% of the county population. Including those residents, 198,247 have had at least one dose, or 52%.
Swift said he is encouraged that 36% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17 are at least partially vaccinated, with 31% fully vaccinated.
For 18- to 24-year-olds, the partial vaccination rate is 46%, which includes the 42% of that age group which is fully vaccinated.
