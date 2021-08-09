408 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Forsyth, 2 more deaths reported

Cone Health said Monday it has not seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations in its hospitals.

Forsyth update

DHHS reported 102 cases among Forsyth residents Sunday, along with another 306 cases from Friday and Saturday.

The last time the Forsyth recorded more new cases was Feb. 26 with 146.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 38,968 cases and 435 deaths.

Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk this week.

County health director Joshua Swift said Aug. 3 that the surge in new cases is concerning since about 38% of adult Forsyth residents are unvaccinated. Around 64% of the county’s 12- to 17-year-olds also are unvaccinated.

“In the first week of July, we were averaging six to eight new cases a day, so it’s been a dramatic increase,” Swift said.

“More than 94% of those currently infected are unvaccinated when the vaccine has been readily available for most people since April and May, so that’s very frustrating."