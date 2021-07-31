45-year-old man dies in wreck on Salem Parkway

A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.

On Saturday at about 5:50 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Salem Parkway eastbound between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 2013 Yamaha FZ6 – R operated by Daniel McLeod Culp III, 45, was traveling eastbound on Salem Parkway, police said. For unknown reasons at this time, Culp ran off the road to the left, struck the concrete median barrier, and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Culp landed on the left-hand lane of Salem Parkway westbound. At the same time, a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by Samantha Betbeze, 31, of Clemmons, was traveling in the left-hand lane of Salem Parkway westbound. That vehicle collided with Culp, police said.

Culp was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. Betbeze was not injured.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and continues to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

This is the 18th traffic-related fatality of 2021 compared to 11 during this same time in 2020.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.