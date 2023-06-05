Police responded Sunday night to a shooting at the 1900 block on Francis Street, the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

Telly Andre Woods, 47, suffered a gunshot wound to the groin at the 1900 block of Francis Street. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center, police said.

The suspect fled the area and has not been identified.

This is an active, ongoing investigation, and the police are asking for help.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or at its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.