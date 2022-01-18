 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 children rescued at Belews Lake. Authorities investigate how they went missing
5 children rescued at Belews Lake. Authorities investigate how they went missing

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to five children being missing Monday night on Belews Lake near Stokesdale.

The children were found safe, WGHP/FOX8 reported, quoting an official with knowledge of the incident.

Multiple agencies, including the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, said Sgt. D.J. Woods of the state wildlife resources commission. No charges had been filed Tuesday.

A man had five of his children go into the water on inflatable paddle boards at the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Belews Lake, WGHP/FOX8 reported. The station is the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Around sunset Monday, the children accidentally floated off, the station reported. The father lost sight of them about 6 p.m. Monday after he brought someone else back to the dock.

First responders then searched the lake for the missing children, the television station reported. The children were found about 9:45 p.m. and taken to a hospital.

A private citizen who lives on the lake heard about the missing children, Woods said. He and his wife found three of the children on the shoreline, and he put them into his private boat and took them to the boat ramp where emergency medical technicians were standing by, Woods said.

The other two children were found by a state wildlife-resources officer, Woods said. The children were walking along the shoreline of the lake, and they were taken by boat to the Pine Hall boat ramp as well, Woods said.

Due to the wind and weather conditions, the children were separated from each other and ended up in different coves of the lake, Woods said.

Woods declined to identify the father or the children.

In a statement to FOX8, the children’s mother said that they are doing well, but are coping with tingling, cold feet. The mother didn’t identify herself.

They “are in good spirits,” the mother said of her children. “We are so grateful and appreciative to all of the volunteers and crews that came out and help look for the children.

“We could never thank them enough, and we are praising the Lord for his provision over the children for bringing them home safely,” the mother said.

“We are overwhelmed with the outpour(ing) of love and prayers, (and) are so thankful for such a supportive, loving community,” the mother said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

