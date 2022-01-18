5 children rescued at Belews Lake. Authorities investigate how they went missing

The other two children were found by a state wildlife-resources officer, Woods said. The children were walking along the shoreline of the lake, and they were taken by boat to the Pine Hall boat ramp as well, Woods said.

Due to the wind and weather conditions, the children were separated from each other and ended up in different coves of the lake, Woods said.

Woods declined to identify the father or the children.

In a statement to FOX8, the children’s mother said that they are doing well, but are coping with tingling, cold feet. The mother didn’t identify herself.

They “are in good spirits,” the mother said of her children. “We are so grateful and appreciative to all of the volunteers and crews that came out and help look for the children.

“We could never thank them enough, and we are praising the Lord for his provision over the children for bringing them home safely,” the mother said.

“We are overwhelmed with the outpour(ing) of love and prayers, (and) are so thankful for such a supportive, loving community,” the mother said.

