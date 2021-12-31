5 easy resolutions to reduce your carbon footprint in 2022

The enormity of climate change can make individual efforts to reduce your carbon footprint feel like an exercise in futility.
It needn’t feel that way.
Yes, expensive solutions like driving electric vehicles, buying high-efficiency appliances and building carbon-neutral “smart” homes make a difference. But there also are simple steps that require nothing more than small adjustments.
With that in mind, here are five easily attainable, no cost New Year’s resolutions that will limit your personal carbon footprint in 2022 while also saving you money:
1. Lights out.
This one’s pretty simple. If you don’t absolutely need a light to be on, turn it off. Leave empty rooms dark and flip the switch when you enter. This is especially important when using traditional incandescent bulbs, which are the least efficient form of lighting.
Ninety percent of energy used by these bulbs is given off as heat, and only 10% produces light, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. That also means leaving the lights switched off will keep a room cooler, which is a big benefit in the summer.
Outdoor lighting can help keep us safe, but much of it is wasteful. Thirteen percent of residential electricity use in the U.S. is for outdoor lighting, and about 15 million tons of carbon dioxide is emitted annually to power those exterior lights, the International Dark-Sky Association reports. That’s the same amount of pollution that would be produced annually by 3 million passenger vehicles.
Much outdoor illumination — like floodlights aimed at the exterior of homes or up into trees — is strictly for aesthetic purposes. Consider what is necessary to keep you and your family safe and what is aimed simply at making your home stand out to neighbors and passersby.
2. Check your temperature
Reset your thermostat (up in the summer, down in the winter) when no one will be home. After all, the furniture doesn’t care how warm or cold it is. Adjusting the settings by 7-10 degrees for eight hours a day can cut overall use by as much as 10%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
In the winter, could wearing a sweatshirt or sweater (or snuggling under a blanket) keep you comfortable at a lower temperature? Could a fan help keep you cool in the heat of summer even if you ease up on the air conditioning? (Yes, a fan also requires power but less than a climate-control system.)
If you do drastically readjust your thermostat while you’re away in the summer, avoid setting it at a cooler setting than normal when you return.
That will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and, therefore, unnecessary expense,” the energy department cautions.
The same logic applies in the winter.
“A common misconception associated with thermostats is that a furnace works harder than normal to warm the space back to a comfortable temperature after the thermostat has been set back, resulting in little or no savings,” the energy department notes.
In fact, when your house drops below its normal temperature while it’s cold outside, it will lose the heat that's left more slowly because there will be less difference between the inside and outside temperatures. And in the summer, less heat will flow into your house the higher your thermostat is set.
3. Unplug
Devices like televisions, microwaves, scanners and printers use "standby" power, even when turned off. And some chargers continue to pull small amounts of energy when they’re plugged in but not connected to a device.
"A good judge of this is if a charger feels warm to the touch,” the Harvard University Department of Sustainability notes.
Take a trip through the house and look for any device or appliance with a standby light, or a digital clock. They are using energy, even when they’re not operating. Do they need to be?
“Always-on energy use by inactive devices translates to $19 billion a year — about $165 per U.S. household on average — and approximately 50 large (500-megawatt) power plants' worth of electricity,” the National Resources Defense Council notes.
4. Use your dishwasher
At first blush, hand washing dishes might seem like a logical energy-saving strategy. That’s not the case.
Using a dishwasher can save water and electricity — especially if it's a newer model. The key to maximizing efficiency is to resist running the dishwater before it is full.
Rinsing your dishes before sticking them in the dishwasher also wastes water and energy. Consumer Reports says pre-rinsing dishes wastes more than 6,000 gallons of water per household annually. Most newer dishwashers can deal with small bits of food, so just scrape off the big stuff (and compost!).
5. Load up when laundering
Yes, washers and dryers burn energy, but using them efficiently can drastically reduce how much.
Washers and dryers use the same amount of energy whether handling large or small amounts of laundry so waiting until there’s a full load will make the entire process more efficient.
For washers, 90% of the energy used goes into heating the water, according to Consumer Reports. Since most detergents are now made to work better in cold water, giving the water heater a rest will save enormous amounts of energy without sacrificing cleanliness.
For dryers, a higher heat setting uses more energy. Going with a cooler setting will mean running the dryer longer, but it still will use less energy. Cleaning the lint trap before every load will help keep air flowing, and shortening the accordion-like vent hose can make a dryer work 20% faster, research shows.
Giving clothes an extra spin in the washer will remove more moisture and make drying faster.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
