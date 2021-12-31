5 easy resolutions to reduce your carbon footprint in 2022

Much outdoor illumination — like floodlights aimed at the exterior of homes or up into trees — is strictly for aesthetic purposes. Consider what is necessary to keep you and your family safe and what is aimed simply at making your home stand out to neighbors and passersby.

2. Check your temperature

Reset your thermostat (up in the summer, down in the winter) when no one will be home. After all, the furniture doesn’t care how warm or cold it is. Adjusting the settings by 7-10 degrees for eight hours a day can cut overall use by as much as 10%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

In the winter, could wearing a sweatshirt or sweater (or snuggling under a blanket) keep you comfortable at a lower temperature? Could a fan help keep you cool in the heat of summer even if you ease up on the air conditioning? (Yes, a fan also requires power but less than a climate-control system.)

If you do drastically readjust your thermostat while you’re away in the summer, avoid setting it at a cooler setting than normal when you return.

That will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and, therefore, unnecessary expense,” the energy department cautions.