$5 million to expand Williams Adult Care Center proposed in N.C. House bill

"I hope the delegation can find a way for the state to help support this project."

Senior Services said in a 2019 report that "as we continue to learn more and more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, we’re finding that there are new treatment methods and new ways for managing and living with the disease."

Senior Services officials cautioned that "a lack of stimulating activities can have an effect on the ability of people living with dementia to maintain everyday skills and continue self-care."

Bill sponsors cited several Forsyth demographics as the emphasis for HB593 that include a potential doubling — from about 60,000 to about 120,000 — of those ages 65 and older living in Forsyth.

They also cited the projected federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates for increased Alzheimer's disease and related dementias case, the number of Forsyth residents providing services to elderly relatives or friends.

"These caregivers reported needing help with dementia/Alzheimer's care, especially more day services, amongst other supports," according to the bill.

Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin, whose district covers western Forsyth, said that $5 million over two years "is a lot of money."