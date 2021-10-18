5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County. County reports 241 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Forsyth County increased by five over the weekend even as some key measure, daily case counts and hospitalizations, continue to trend downward locally and statewide.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported Monday that Forsyth had 241 new cases between noon Friday and noon Monday, including 66 on Sunday.
That brings the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 50,993 cases and 545 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
There have been 33 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far this month.
Public and local hospital officials say the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. ,and the state have been among unvaccinated individuals since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July.
About 32.7% of Forsyth’s COVID-19 related deaths, or 178, have occurred since April 15.
“What we have seen throughout the pandemic is that whenever there has been an increase in cases, weeks later there has been an increase in deaths,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.
Swift said that was the scenario in January and February, as well.
“Those daily cases may go down after reaching a peak, but folks with COVID still may be dealing with complications that could lead to death, particularly among the unvaccinated,” Swift said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that new cases are trending down on the seven-day average. There have been 669 cases since Oct. 11 for a daily average of 95.
Ohl said a main factor in community spread of COVID-19 is family clusters where multiple members are infected at the same time, particularly those under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported there were 1,599 new cases Sunday — the lowest daily statewide since 1,603 on July 27.
There also were 2,165 cases reported for Saturday, 3,182 for Friday and 3,761 for Thursday, 3,329 Wednesday and 2,148 Tuesday.
There were 80 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Friday and noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.45 million COVID-19 cases and 17,536 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,852 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Monday, down 222 from Friday’s report.
Monday’s hospitalization count of 1,852 is the lowest since 1,820 on Aug. 6.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 420 COVID-19 patients, down 42 from Friday’s report.
North Carolina had 522 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, down 42 from Friday’s report. There were 33 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Monday.
Statewide, 352 patients were on ventilators. The peak number of N.C. patients on ventilators came Sept. 12, with 701.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate is 6.4% based on 40,904 tests conducted Saturday. Friday’s positive rate of 5.6% was the lowest since July 17.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 7.4% over the past 14 days.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 66% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.31 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 428,574 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Monday, 226,869 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 211m722 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
When measuring those ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated, Forsyth is at 67%, Guilford is 66%, Durham 76%, Wake 79% and Mecklenburg 68%.
336-727-7376