5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County. County reports 241 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Forsyth County increased by five over the weekend even as some key measure, daily case counts and hospitalizations, continue to trend downward locally and statewide.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported Monday that Forsyth had 241 new cases between noon Friday and noon Monday, including 66 on Sunday.

That brings the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 50,993 cases and 545 deaths.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

There have been 33 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far this month.

Public and local hospital officials say the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. ,and the state have been among unvaccinated individuals since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July.

About 32.7% of Forsyth’s COVID-19 related deaths, or 178, have occurred since April 15.