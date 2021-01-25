5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County on Monday.

Atrium was scheduled to provide at least 16,000 doses at its mass vaccination site at Charlotte Motor Speedway, held Friday through Sunday. That represents 27.7% of DHHS' statewide allotment of 127,125 for next week.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an affiliate of Atrium, remained the same at 2,975 first doses systemwide, while Cone Health went from 975 first doses last week to none this week.

Cone responded by informing 10,400 individuals that it will have to reschedule their first-dose appointments.

Hospitalizations decrease

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Triad and statewide decreased again Monday.

DHHS reported 3,287 hospitalizations statewide — the lowest total since 3,192 on Dec. 27. It is down 16 from Sunday.

By comparison, the record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

The same trend held true in the 17-county Triad region, where 866 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Monday's report, down 22 from Sunday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 14 weeks.