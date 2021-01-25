5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County on Monday.

Forsyth County reported five additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 276, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
It is the sixth time in the past 11 days that Forsyth has had multiple deaths listed by DHHS. Five were reported Sunday, six were reported Friday, four Thursday, seven Tuesday and the record daily high of nine Jan. 15.
Forsyth reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after 230 on Sunday, 308 on Saturday and 311 on Friday.
The overall number of cases in Forsyth is at 26,686, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
Statewide, there were an additional 25 deaths for an overall total of 8,720.
That represents a sharp decrease from 122 deaths statewide Saturday, 125 on Friday and 139 deaths on Thursday. The daily high is 142 reported Jan. 10.
January is North Carolina's deadliest month of the pandemic with 1,917 reported so far. December saw 1,542 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Vaccination totals
Novant Health Inc. on Monday launched its mass-vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall.
Although the goal is to provide up to 7,000 first doses daily at full operation, the initial volume will be down significantly from those projections.
Forsyth County Department of Public Health is conducting all of its vaccinations at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building.
Shontell Robinson, a deputy county manager, said the mass vaccination site is ramping up to provide up to 1,110 first doses daily, based on current supplies from DHHS.
DHHS reported Sunday that 19,412 residents of Forsyth have received a first dose and 5,335 have received both doses. That's more than in any other county in 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
DHHS reported Sunday that 573,128 doses have been administered statewide. That breaks down to 424,272 first doses, 76,293 second doses and 72,563 total doses administered to long-term care facilities by CVS Health and Walgreens.
The state's latest distribution round of COVID-19 vaccine drew heated criticism Friday from Novant and Cone Health.
Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, the largest hospital in the Atrium Health network, is scheduled to receive35,225 first doses in its latest allotment from DHHS.
Atrium was scheduled to provide at least 16,000 doses at its mass vaccination site at Charlotte Motor Speedway, held Friday through Sunday. That represents 27.7% of DHHS' statewide allotment of 127,125 for next week.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an affiliate of Atrium, remained the same at 2,975 first doses systemwide, while Cone Health went from 975 first doses last week to none this week.
Cone responded by informing 10,400 individuals that it will have to reschedule their first-dose appointments.
Hospitalizations decrease
The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Triad and statewide decreased again Monday.
DHHS reported 3,287 hospitalizations statewide — the lowest total since 3,192 on Dec. 27. It is down 16 from Sunday.
By comparison, the record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
The same trend held true in the 17-county Triad region, where 866 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Monday's report, down 22 from Sunday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 14 weeks.
The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 478, or 23.7% of 2,014 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,749, or 23.8% of 15,711 statewide.
COVID-19 case counts
DHHS reported 4,633 new cases statewide for an overall total of 723,445.
That followed 6,096 on Sunday, 7,181 on Saturday and 7,436 on Friday.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive test rate of 12.3% out of about 1,400 tests conducted Saturday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
The statewide positive test rate was at 10.2% out of 57,529 tests conducted Saturday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
