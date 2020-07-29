An additional five Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19, while North Carolina reached another record-high number of people hospitalized with the virus.
Forsyth public-health officials reported that, as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 49 coronavirus-related deaths in the county since mid-March.
It is the second time — counting June 3 — during the pandemic that Forsyth had five deaths reported in the daily count.
There were 96 new cases in Forsyth since Tuesday for a total of 4,703.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported there are 1,291 North Carolinians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses. That’s up 47 from the previous high of 1,244 on Tuesday.
There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
Statewide, there were 1,763 new cases reported Tuesday. The total state count is at 117,850. The highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases was 2,481 reported July 18.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by 45 in North Carolina to 1,865.
DHHS said, as of 4 p.m. Monday, that about 81% of North Carolinians who have contracted COVID-19 are considered as recovered.
Both Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Tuesday that they were encouraged by what they termed “early signs of stabilization” even with the record hospitalization total.
“People going into the hospital today were likely infected days or weeks ago,” Cohen said. “This trend will take longer to stabilize than other metrics.
“Fortunately, we still have hospital capacity in North Carolina.”
Cooper and Cohen said they believe the statewide mask mandate, which went into effect June 26, has played a role in more COVID-19 metrics stabilizing.
“We see a direct correlation to the start of the statewide mask requirement,” Cohen said.
About three weeks after the mandate took effect, “we started to see the beginning of these more stable trends,” Cohen said.
“Seeing glimmers of potential progress does not mean we can let up. It means it’s time to double down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Masking white and black people at Starbucks might make our leaders look like they are doing something, but they don't help affect our Hispanic problem, and 90% of our active cases are Hispanic. Until we help Hispanics, noting gets better. Where's the Mayor?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.