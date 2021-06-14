5 more COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend in Forsyth County.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that Forsyth County had five additional deaths since noon Friday.
The five deaths increased the Forsyth total to 406. DHHS reported there were six COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth the previous weekend.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Since May 24, there have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including 18 for June.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Monday the five deaths were a coincidence of clustering, and not due to a change in severity or variants of the COVID-19 virus. He said the victims varied in ages.
There have been 42 new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth since noon Friday, including three reported Sunday, which is a daily low for the pandemic.
Forsyth’s case count is at 36,832.
Statewide
There were 1,228 cases reported statewide since noon Friday, broken down to 559 reported for Friday, 385 for Saturday and 284 for Sunday.
The June 1 statewide count of 265 was the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the case count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.
North Carolina has reported nearly 1.009 million cases since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 27 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 13,292.
The positive test rate for COVID-19 increased slightly all three days from the 1.6% positive rate reported on Wednesday. It was at 2.4% based on 16,704 tests conducted on Saturday.
Gov. Roy Cooper approved on May 14 allowing North Carolinians to go without masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. At that time, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
In Forsyth, the latest rate was 2.2% of about 325 tests performed Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Monday, there are 4.24 million adult North Carolinians considered fully vaccinated, or 51%.
About 3.93 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 314,318 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 47% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 78% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 177,286 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 47%, while 163,950 are fully vaccinated, or 43% of the county population.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 82,657 individuals for the week that began June 7, which continues a nine-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 69% were second doses.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 480 in Monday’s report, down 55 from Friday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 105 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down 21 from Friday.
