5 more COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend in Forsyth County.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that Forsyth County had five additional deaths since noon Friday.

The five deaths increased the Forsyth total to 406. DHHS reported there were six COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth the previous weekend.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Since May 24, there have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including 18 for June.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Monday the five deaths were a coincidence of clustering, and not due to a change in severity or variants of the COVID-19 virus. He said the victims varied in ages.

There have been 42 new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth since noon Friday, including three reported Sunday, which is a daily low for the pandemic.

Forsyth’s case count is at 36,832.

Statewide

There were 1,228 cases reported statewide since noon Friday, broken down to 559 reported for Friday, 385 for Saturday and 284 for Sunday.