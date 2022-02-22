5 more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth as case counts level off

A new study from Iowa State University has found that exercising after getting a flu or COVID vaccine can boost antibodies.

February remains on pace to be the deadliest month for COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County even with the recent decline in new cases.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service reported Forsyth had five additional deaths since the previous day.

Forsyth has had 751 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020, including 59 so far in February.

The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest of any month during the pandemic.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said he remains confident that the number of COVID-19 related deaths will decline, as have numbers of new cases and hospitalizations in the past two weeks.

However, Swift said some of the most recent deaths in the county are likely individuals who were infected with COVID-19 in the early part of the omicron surge and are dying after a month or more being hospitalized in ICU units.