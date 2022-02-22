5 more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth as case counts level off

February remains on pace to be the deadliest month for COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County even with the recent decline in new cases.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service reported Forsyth had five additional deaths since the previous day.
Forsyth has had 751 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020, including 59 so far in February.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest of any month during the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said he remains confident that the number of COVID-19 related deaths will decline, as have numbers of new cases and hospitalizations in the past two weeks.
However, Swift said some of the most recent deaths in the county are likely individuals who were infected with COVID-19 in the early part of the omicron surge and are dying after a month or more being hospitalized in ICU units.
Statewide, 59 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Tuesday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,296.
Forsyth case counts
Forsyth reported 60 new cases Tuesday.
The 49 cases reported Monday marked the lowest daily count since the omicron variant surge began in mid-to late-December.
Forsyth has recorded a total of 90,795 cases since the pandemic began.
Decreasing numbers of new cases are among the factors that persuaded Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines to say he plans to end the citywide mask mandate on March 1.
That’s even though the city hasn’t reached the COVID-19 targets set by Joines in October.
Joines said Oct. 29 that in order to lift the city’s mask mandate, the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Tuesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 13%.
The statewide rate was 11.9% on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s update had Forsyth averaging 32 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Joines cautioned that if other COVID-19 variants emerge to cause large spikes in cases, “reinstating the mandate is always a possibility.”
Superintendent Tricia McManus is expected to recommend that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools end the district’s mask mandate on Monday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has encouraged local school boards and governments to end their mask mandates by March 7 if key COVID-19 numbers continue to decline at current rates.
Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
Swift also still encourages people to be fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.
Statewide update
Statewide, DHHS reported 1,716 cases on Tuesday, compared with 2,060 Monday, 3,567 Sunday and 4,261 Saturday.
Monday’s report marked the lowest daily statewide count since 1,041 on Nov. 28 — about 2 1/2 weeks before the omicron surge commenced locally.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.57 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 2,215 patients statewide on Monday. That's down from 2,311 on Sunday.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped for 26 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 457 COVID-19 patients Monday, down four from Sunday.
