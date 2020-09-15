Forsyth County has seen five additional COVID-19 related deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
It is only the second time since the onset of the pandemic that Forsyth's death toll has grown by five in a single day. Total COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth are now at 91.
Statewide, virus deaths reached another daily high, this time at 51. There were 50 deaths reported in North Carolina on Sept. 5. There have been 3,111 COVID-19 related deaths across the state since mid-March.
Tuesday marked the second time that DHHS has listed five deaths in Forsyth in its daily report. The other occurred on June 4. There also were four deaths reported on July 29, Aug. 18 and Sept. 2.
There have been 11 deaths listed for Forsyth so far in September. There have been seven days since Aug. 14 in which Forsyth saw at least three reported deaths.
According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, for people who have died from COVID, the median time from first symptom to death is about 19 days. People with severe cases typically aren’t admitted into an intensive-care unit until Day 12 of symptoms.
By comparison, it can take one to two weeks to recover from mild symptoms, and four to six weeks to recover from severe symptoms.
Data updates
New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Forsyth County: 34
Total Forsyth cases since mid-March: 6,668
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Tuesday (latest information available): 5,957 (about 89.3%).
Active Forsyth County cases as of 1 p.m. Tuesday: 620
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 179, third highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Tuesday: 916, up 21 from Monday's report.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 167,257 (about 89.5%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Monday (subject to change): 9,563. Overall total is 2.65 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Sunday (latest day available): 5% out of 25,472 tests.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Sunday (latest day available): 3.9% out of about 800 tests.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
