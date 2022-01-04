5 more COVID-related deaths reported in Forsyth. Doctor: 'We're pushing the boundaries of what hospitals can handle.'

COVID-19 cases remain at elevated levels in Forsyth County, with an additional five related deaths reported Tuesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 498 new cases in Forsyth between noon Monday and noon Tuesday. A record high of 705 cases among Forsyth residents was reported Thursday.
Meanwhile, the statewide case count declined even as the positive test rate hit another record high of 29.7%, based on 46,491 tested conducted Sunday.
DHHS reported 10,276 cases Tuesday, compared with 12,989 Monday, 13,292 Sunday and a record 19,620 cases Saturday.
Altogether, there have been 62,260 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and 626 related deaths since mid-March 2020.
There were 396 related deaths in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020. It is not clear if the five most recent deaths occurred in December or January.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
In the past week, North Carolina has seen its highest-ever daily case counts, including 18,571 reported Thursday and 19,174 reported Friday.
Gov. Roy Cooper did not announced any significant COVID-19 policy changes during Tuesday's news conference. He continued to emphasize getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot when eligible.
Cooper said as part of extending Executive Order 234 later this week, it gives permission to the Office of State and Human Resources "to include boosters in the definition of being up-to-date on vaccine when the CDC takes that action."
Cooper said he encourages the CDC to take that step "as soon as possible" because boosters have proven to be effective in reducing the effects of being infected by omicron.
Cooper said there will be a ramp-up time for affected state employees to get their booster shot, particularly those who are not yet eligible.
"As we have said several times before, there's no avoiding this virus," Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday.
"As it becomes endemic, everyone will eventually have antibodies in their system to it through either getting infected, getting vaccinated against it, or both.
Key COVID-19 metrics
Since early July, the vast majority of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
State and local health care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
Statewide, there were 37 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
North Carolina has recorded 1.74 million cases and 19,494 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The statewide positive test rate of 29.7% is at a record high for the sixth consecutive day.
Forsyth’s positive test rate was at 22.3% as of noon Tuesday, compared with 15.9% on Friday.
Priest said that, throughout Novant's network, the positive test rate is at 34% over the past seven days. Some communities within the Novant network are approaching 40%, he said.
"It really speaks to how infectious the omicron variant really is," Priest said.
Kody Kinsley, who took over as state health secretary on Jan. 1, said he expects that testing demand will remain at high levels through at least January. Kinsley and his predecessor, Dr. Mandy Cohen, have urged individuals to get tested two to three days ahead of a large indoor public event and one day afterward.
With Tuesday’s report, Forsyth averaged 102.5 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as of Friday.
Guilford is at 80.7 per 100,000, up from 57.1 per 100,000 on Friday.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Hospitalizations
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase. The statewide total jumped to 3,008 as of noon Tuesday — the most since 3,013 on Sept. 28.
Of the latest total, 391 patients are on ventilators, up 38 from Monday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 764 COVID-19 patients, up 52 from Monday’s report.
"We're pushing the boundaries of what hospitals can handle, and it's going to be like that through January," Priest said.
According to DHHS, as of Dec. 25, unvaccinated individuals represented 83.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 88.6% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Priest said there are currently "well over" 500 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the Novant network, with 80% not vaccinated. Only 2% of those patients are vaccinated and boosted, he said.
Priest said the percentages include children ages 5 to 17.
"Our inpatient volumes are manageable for children, but almost all of them are unvaccinated or have comorbidities," Priest said.
"There's so much COVID now that more children are vulnerable and certainly impacted."
Priest said that hospitalizations have not risen as sharply as new case numbers and positive test rates.
"The only saving grace right now is that if omicron put people into the hospital as delta has, the healthcare system would have collapsed in our country by now."
Yet, he said, about 90% of Novant's hospital beds are being used currently, with some hospitals approaching full capacity.
"We do have the ability to add bed capacity, which comes with the need to add clinical care teams to support them," Priest said.
"We do monitor the data closely and stand ready to make any additional surge plans scenarios ... for additional spaces or campuses if we need to."
