5 more COVID-related deaths reported in Forsyth. Doctor: 'We're pushing the boundaries of what hospitals can handle.'

Gov. Roy Cooper did not announced any significant COVID-19 policy changes during Tuesday's news conference. He continued to emphasize getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot when eligible.

Cooper said as part of extending Executive Order 234 later this week, it gives permission to the Office of State and Human Resources "to include boosters in the definition of being up-to-date on vaccine when the CDC takes that action."

Cooper said he encourages the CDC to take that step "as soon as possible" because boosters have proven to be effective in reducing the effects of being infected by omicron.

Cooper said there will be a ramp-up time for affected state employees to get their booster shot, particularly those who are not yet eligible.

"As we have said several times before, there's no avoiding this virus," Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday.

"As it becomes endemic, everyone will eventually have antibodies in their system to it through either getting infected, getting vaccinated against it, or both.

Key COVID-19 metrics