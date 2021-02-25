5 more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. 67 people have died so far this month

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 6% out of about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday.

Statewide, 1,498 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Thursday, down 32 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are at the lowest level since 1,424 on Nov. 16. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 28 of the last 31 days.

The 17-county Triad region reported 337 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, down 14 from Wednesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 17 weeks.

As of Thursday, more than 2.25 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C. — about 2.05 million by medical providers and 194,952 in long-term care centers.

There have been 77,752 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 47,819 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 12.5% of county residents, and 29,753 receiving both doses, or 7.8%.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.

