5 more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. 67 people have died so far this month

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 6% out of about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday.
Statewide, 1,498 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Thursday, down 32 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations are at the lowest level since 1,424 on Nov. 16. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 28 of the last 31 days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 337 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, down 14 from Wednesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 17 weeks.
As of Thursday, more than 2.25 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C. — about 2.05 million by medical providers and 194,952 in long-term care centers.
There have been 77,752 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 47,819 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 12.5% of county residents, and 29,753 receiving both doses, or 7.8%.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.
How to get vaccinated
The first subgroup of Group Three — preK-12 teachers, other education staff and child-care personnel — became eligible for their first vaccine dose on Feb. 24.
Local and staff health officials caution there is expected to be limited doses for those individuals at first because of limited overall vaccine supply in North Carolina.
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
People can set up appointments at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 360-5260.
The department asked callers to call one time, leave a message and wait for a call back. Staff will make two attempts to contact callers.
Some phone providers may display the call-center number as private.
All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.
Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.
People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments.
Winston-Salem Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 at least 24 hours before your appointment and ask for the vaccine transportation extension.
If it is a second-dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.
Novant Health
All of its current vaccination slots are filled.
Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.
Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.
Novant is encouraging individuals under age 65, particularly those in Group Three, to pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org.
Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.
Wake Forest Baptist
Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.
Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.
Walgreens
Walgreens stores have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.
The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.
Teachers, other education personnel and child-care providers in the first Group Three subgroup can get their vaccines through Walgreens beginning Feb. 25.
Need a COVID-19 test?
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20, Feb. 27.
• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25.
For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.
Novant Health
• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.
• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.
GoHealth sites
• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;
• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;
• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;
• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;
• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;
• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;
• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem.
For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Testing by appointment only.
Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.
Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054.
For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.
Pharmacy chains
Most CVS Health and Walgreens stores are providing testing.
Go to cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations and www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing for more details.