5-year-old in intensive case following Sunday accident in Winston-Salem

  • 0

A 5-year-old girl who was struck by a car on Sunday on New Walkertown Road was in intensive care at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on Monday, reports showed.

A family member told WGHP/Fox 8 News that Ahlanni-Christine Williamson was hospitalized after she was struck by a car while crossing the four-lane road to get to a bus stop with her father. WGHP is the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

The little girl's father told the station that they were heading home from a family member's house when they crossed the street and the girl was struck. The father said the girl yelled for help after she was struck. The injury occurred around 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road.

An ambulance took Williamson to the hospital. 

Police said they were investigating the incident but that no charges had been filed.

