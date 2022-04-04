5-year-old in intensive case following Sunday accident in Winston-Salem

A 5-year-old girl who was struck by a car on Sunday on New Walkertown Road was in intensive care at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on Monday, reports showed.
A family member told WGHP/Fox 8 News that Ahlanni-Christine Williamson was hospitalized after she was struck by a car while crossing the four-lane road to get to a bus stop with her father. WGHP is the newsgathering partner of the Journal.
The little girl's father told the station that they were heading home from a family member's house when they crossed the street and the girl was struck. The father said the girl yelled for help after she was struck. The injury occurred around 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road.
An ambulance took Williamson to the hospital.
Police said they were investigating the incident but that no charges had been filed.
336-727-7369