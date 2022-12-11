$500,000 grant to pilot five-year foster care youth initiative in Forsyth County

The Crosby Scholars Community Scholarship has received a $500,000 grant to pilot a five-year foster care youth initiative with Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.

The goal is increasing the number of Forsyth County foster care youth who are enrolled in 4-year and 2-year colleges, or other post-secondary educational opportunities.

Crosby Scholars will collaborate with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to identify students in foster care early.

Participating students will be connected to an adviser in sixth grade when Crosby Scholars programming begins.

The Better Care Network reports that just 20% of foster youth who graduate from high school attend college.

However, 84% of 17- to 18-year-old foster youth want to go to college.

“Foster care youth have the lowest college-going rates among students, and Crosby Scholars has resources to boost their success in attaining post-secondary education,” Mona Lovett, president and chief executive of Crosby Scholars, said in a statement.

The initiative features Crosby Scholars programming, one-on-one advising and “last-dollar grants to help prepare foster-care youths for college, as well as enroll and afford."

Crosby Scholars also will offer college-focused workshops for foster parents.

Additionally, once a student in foster care joins Crosby Scholars, the student will be eligible for program resources even if they move outside of Forsyth County.

“Our work with the Crosby Scholars program reflects the reality that post-secondary education and training opens doorways to better paying jobs, providing greater access to nutritious food, healthy housing, transportation and the other non-medical resources essential for good health,” said Fran Gary, Blue Cross NC’s senior vice president of government markets.

Crosby Scholars advisers will connect with the students in multiple ways, including individual and small group meetings during school hours, and engaging foster parents to develop an individualized plan to reach their post-secondary goals.

Students will benefit from tutoring, mentoring and life skills and career exploration workshops.

Advisers will offer assistance in completing college admission and financial aid applications, exploring apprenticeship and certification opportunities, and funding opportunities.

The initiative will allow for ongoing contact with students after they enroll in college to ensure they have the support and resources they need.