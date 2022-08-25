500-home Riverwalk development gets unanimous OK from Forsyth County commissioners

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a rezoning request that clears the way for construction of more than 500 homes on a 319-acre tract along the Yadkin River near Tanglewood Park.

TR Development LLC plans nearly 400 single-family homes and 134 townhomes on the site, which will be accessible from Idols Road.

Commissioners delayed a decision on the request Aug. 4 but approved the rezoning Thursday with little discussion.

The Riverwalk project — on what now is a mixture of farmland, forest and floodplain — drew opposition from nearby residents whose concerns included increased traffic, potential impacts on the neighboring park and storm water runoff into the Yadkin.

More than 171 acres of the property is part of the county’s Yadkin River Conservation District, which is “intended primarily to protect the community’s main water supply, preserve the historic features of this area, and preserve the natural beauty of a continuous conservation corridor along the Yadkin River.”

That preservation is achieved through minimum residential lot sizes of 3 acres. But nearly all of the Riverwalk site’s Yadkin River section is within a 100-year floodplain and will be left as “passive” open space.

While the Yadkin River section remains unaffected, 116 acres originally classified as agricultural were rezoned to allow about three homes per acre. Nearly 32 acres were rezoned to permit five attached residential units per acre.

Before the changes, zoning rules would have allowed 229 homes, about 41% of the total that will now be permitted.

During the brief discussion before Thursday’s vote, Commissioner Richard Linville asked Director of Planning Chris Murphy if the unbuildable acreage within the floodplain would be applied to the per-acre density for the entire project.

“All of the 100-year floodplain is used as ‘credit,’” Murphy replied. “You could still get your density, but you could cluster development outside the floodplain.”

Experts warn that predicting the potential reach of floodwaters has become complicated by obsolete assumptions based on outdated National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rainfall projections that don't account for the impact of climate change on future weather.

“Existing 100-year flood plain maps do not currently reflect the impact this may have on homes and developments built near the floodplain,” Yadkin Riverkeeper Edgar Miller wrote in a letter to commissioners, adding that the nearby Salem Glen development and Dock Davis Road often experience flooding.

Plans for Riverwalk call for the project to be completed in phases, with 75 single-family houses and all of the 138 townhomes finished in 2026. Another 123 houses are expected by 2028 with 114 more in 2029 and 87 in 2030.

A traffic consultant hired by the developer estimates that, when fully built, the development will generate nearly 4,600 vehicle trips per day.

The consultant, Ramey Kemp Associates, recommended adding turn lanes at the intersection of Idols and Middlebrook Drive and installing dedicated entrance and exit lanes on Idols Road.