53 died of COVID-19 in Forsyth County in September, the most since vaccines became readily available

September was the third deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Forsyth County, with public health officials saying the vast majority of the 53 victims were unvaccinated.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had an additional five COVID-19 related deaths, along with 128 new cases between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January.
However, the 53 deaths listed for September are the most for any month since vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April.
DHHS also announced it will begin reporting on Monday COVID-19 reinfection data to bring its dashboard more in line with national surveillance case data.
DHHS defines a reinfection as an individual with COVID-19 who recovers, then tests positive again at least 90 days after their initial positive test.
More than 10,000 reinfections have occurred in North Carolina as of Sunday.
The total number of Forsyth cases since the onset of the pandemic is at 49,112, while the death toll is at 513.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Baptist said on its Facebook page that, systemwide as of Wednesday, it had 149 patients with COVID-19, 143 of whom are unvaccinated and six of whom are vaccinated. In the ICU, it listed 53 unvaccinated patients. No vaccinated patients were in the ICU, it said.
Data changes
DHHS said its COVID-19 dashboard does not currently include reinfections, "so the change will cause an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state."
"Including reinfections on NCDHHS dashboards provides a more accurate representation of COVID-19 case counts in North Carolina and at the county level going forward.
"Reinfection data will not be applied retroactively, and will not appear on the dashboard for dates before Friday.
DHHS implemented another change to reflect the county of residence for people vaccinated through the U.S. Defense Department, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services and Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Before the change, vaccinations for individuals through those four agencies were counted in the county where they were administers, rather than where the person lives.
This will result in vaccination rates changing for several counties.
For example, the fully vaccinated rate for Guilford and Mecklenburg counties declined by 1 percentage point to 54% and 55%, respectively. Rowan County — home to a major federal VA long-term care facility — had an 8 percentage point decline to 39%.
Forsyth remained unchanged at 54%.
Statewide
DHHS reported 4,963 new cases on Friday, compared with 4,765 on Thursday, 4,789 on Wednesday and 3,469 on Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and 16,605 deaths. There were 81 more deaths reported between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
DHHS listed 2,882 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 61 from Thursday’s report. It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 2,882 on Aug. 16.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14, before widespread use of the vaccine.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 654 COVID-19 patients, down 42 from Thursday’s report. North Carolina had 785 adults in the ICU with COVID-19.
There were 43 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Friday.
Statewide, 605 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 7.9%, based on 60,943 tests conducted Wednesday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate has been 9.8% over the past 14 days ending at noon Friday.
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.17 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 417,122 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting individuals ages 12 to 17, the fully vaccinated percentage in N.C. is 62%.
As of noon Friday, 224,019 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 207,673 residents — or 54% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 54% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 63%, Wake County at 65% and Mecklenburg at 55%.
