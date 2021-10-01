53 died of COVID-19 in Forsyth County in September, the most since vaccines became readily available

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.

Baptist said on its Facebook page that, systemwide as of Wednesday, it had 149 patients with COVID-19, 143 of whom are unvaccinated and six of whom are vaccinated. In the ICU, it listed 53 unvaccinated patients. No vaccinated patients were in the ICU, it said.

Data changes

DHHS said its COVID-19 dashboard does not currently include reinfections, "so the change will cause an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state."

"Including reinfections on NCDHHS dashboards provides a more accurate representation of COVID-19 case counts in North Carolina and at the county level going forward.

"Reinfection data will not be applied retroactively, and will not appear on the dashboard for dates before Friday.

DHHS implemented another change to reflect the county of residence for people vaccinated through the U.S. Defense Department, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services and Federal Bureau of Prisons.

