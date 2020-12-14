55 mph speed limit to take effect on Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem

Workers will start putting up signs on Tuesday to give Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem a new 55 mph speed limit.
State highway officials said the work will likely start about 9 a.m. Tuesday, or even a little earlier, depending on how the Tuesday morning rush hour develops.
Larry Shaver, a resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said some folks won't notice the change because they're already driving faster.
"I think they're already there. We are just going to make it official," Shaver said.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
A higher speed limit on the currently 45-mph stretch was one of the pluses that highway officials dangled as a possibility when the massive downtown freeway do-over was under way.
Business 40 shut down on Nov. 17, 2018 and underwent months of demolition and reconstruction before emerging as Salem Parkway on Feb. 2.
The new road has longer lanes for getting on and off the highway, higher bridge clearances and other enhancements, including two pedestrian crossings.
Highway workers have to replace nine traffic signs to put the new speed limit into effect.
I spent well over a year writing and writing about the major renovation of Business 40 in downtown Winston-Salem. We covered everything from t…
When Somerset Court called up and suggested a story about how they were dealing with COVID-19, I was a little skeptical at first, thinking the…
Covering a protest can be a challenge if it is on the move. Do you walk with them? Drive to where they're going? What if they take an unexpect…
Presidential visits are always fun to cover, but also difficult. You have to show up what seems like years in advance. You spend more lifetime…
I knew that call would be coming on the morning of Nov. 12. As soon as that flood warning blare roused me out of my sleep, I knew I would be s…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.