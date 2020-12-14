55 mph speed limit to take effect on Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem

Workers will start putting up signs on Tuesday to give Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem a new 55 mph speed limit.

State highway officials said the work will likely start about 9 a.m. Tuesday, or even a little earlier, depending on how the Tuesday morning rush hour develops.

Larry Shaver, a resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said some folks won't notice the change because they're already driving faster.

"I think they're already there. We are just going to make it official," Shaver said.

A higher speed limit on the currently 45-mph stretch was one of the pluses that highway officials dangled as a possibility when the massive downtown freeway do-over was under way.

Business 40 shut down on Nov. 17, 2018 and underwent months of demolition and reconstruction before emerging as Salem Parkway on Feb. 2.

The new road has longer lanes for getting on and off the highway, higher bridge clearances and other enhancements, including two pedestrian crossings.

Highway workers have to replace nine traffic signs to put the new speed limit into effect.

