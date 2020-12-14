 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
55 mph speed limit to take effect on Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem
1 comment
alert top story

55 mph speed limit to take effect on Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Workers will start putting up signs on Tuesday to give Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem a new 55 mph speed limit.

State highway officials said the work will likely start about 9 a.m. Tuesday, or even a little earlier, depending on how the Tuesday morning rush hour develops.

Larry Shaver, a resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said some folks won't notice the change because they're already driving faster.

"I think they're already there. We are just going to make it official," Shaver said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A higher speed limit on the currently 45-mph stretch was one of the pluses that highway officials dangled as a possibility when the massive downtown freeway do-over was under way. 

Business 40 shut down on Nov. 17, 2018 and underwent months of demolition and reconstruction before emerging as Salem Parkway on Feb. 2.

The new road has longer lanes for getting on and off the highway, higher bridge clearances and other enhancements, including two pedestrian crossings. 

Highway workers have to replace nine traffic signs to put the new speed limit into effect.

Wes Young's most memorable trips outside in 2020

I like stories that get me outside the office and into some interesting environment. It can be nature, people or events. Something that surprises me is always best.

Business 40 reopens as Salem Parkway

Business 40 reopens as Salem Parkway

I spent well over a year writing and writing about the major renovation of Business 40 in downtown Winston-Salem. We covered everything from t…

Protests block I-40

Protests block I-40

Covering a protest can be a challenge if it is on the move. Do you walk with them? Drive to where they're going? What if they take an unexpect…

Trump visits Winston-Salem

Trump visits Winston-Salem

Presidential visits are always fun to cover, but also difficult. You have to show up what seems like years in advance. You spend more lifetime…

Storm, floods rock Winston-Salem

Storm, floods rock Winston-Salem

I knew that call would be coming on the morning of Nov. 12. As soon as that flood warning blare roused me out of my sleep, I knew I would be s…

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

1 comment

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News