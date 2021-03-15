56-year-old missing from Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for help locating Barbara Ann Williams.

Williams is a 56-year-old Black woman who is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to family members, Williams has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder. A Silver Alert has been issued for her.

Williams was last seen at 1631 Northwest Road Winston Salem.

Anyone with information regarding Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook