 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
56-year-old missing from Winston-Salem
0 comments
top story

56-year-old missing from Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Ann Williams.

Barbara Ann Williams

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for help locating Barbara Ann Williams.

Williams is a 56-year-old Black woman who is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to family members, Williams has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder. A Silver Alert has been issued for her.

Williams was last seen at 1631 Northwest Road Winston Salem.

Anyone with information regarding Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News