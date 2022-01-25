570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County. Two more die of virus.

Unvaccinated impact

As of Jan. 15, DHHS reports that more than 76% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, more than 86% are unvaccinated.

“While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge,” Kinsley said.

Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.

Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.

Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek another test and medical care.

“If you have symptoms of COVID, you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now,” Priest said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.