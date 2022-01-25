 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County. Two more die of virus.
570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County. Two more die of virus.

Pfizer youth COVID-19 vaccine

Chrissy Bass, assistant nurse manager at Atrium Health Wake Forest's Downtown Health Plaza, draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Dr. David Priest discusses COVID-19 where do we go

Forsyth County reported 570 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which followed on 733 cases reported Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Forsyth also had two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 82,308 cases and 670 related deaths, including 49 so far in January.

Local and state health officials caution that the current rate of COVID-19 related deaths could continue through at least early February.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday there has been typically a two- to three-week spread between having a surge in cases and an accompanying surge in hospitalizations and deaths.

“The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley has said.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported 13,017 new cases statewide, compared with 18,452 Monday, 24,172 Sunday and 34,803 Saturday.

The record-high statewide count stands at 35,759 cases, reported Jan. 14

North Carolina has recorded 2.3 million cases and 20,335 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll was up 46 from Monday.

Forsyth update

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 37.9% as of noon Tuesday, while the statewide rate was 36.4%.

With Friday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 254 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.

Statewide, 5,055 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of noon Tuesday, the highest the number has been since the pandemic began and up 159 since Monday's report.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 1,156 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, up 48 from the previous report. Cone Health reported having a record 304 COVID-19 patients on Monday.

Of the latest totals, 506 patients are on ventilators, including 116 in the Triad region.

There were 101 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 23 in the Triad region.

The chief executives of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. are asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.

Novant’s latest public appeal includes ads, including in the Winston-Salem Journal, that read “We are not telling ... we are not asking ... we are begging — get vaccinated. Do your part. So we can do ours.”

Unvaccinated impact

As of Jan. 15, DHHS reports that more than 76% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, more than 86% are unvaccinated.

“While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge,” Kinsley said.

Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.

Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.

Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek another test and medical care.

“If you have symptoms of COVID, you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now,” Priest said.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Want vaccination,test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 5 and older at 799 N. Highland Ave.

Vaccinations are administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccination appointments through MyChart. Times are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is available by appointment at NovantHealth.org/covidtest weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is available at some Novant primary care providers, and at urgent-care clinics provided by Novant and GoHealth that offer walk-up and “hold my place” availability at the following locations: 3163 Gammon Lane in Clemmons; 794 S. Main St. in Kernersville; 1977 Cotton Grove Road in Lexington; 1122 Randolph St. in Thomasville; and 50 Miller St., 105 Hanes Square Shop Circle and 2452 Fairlawn Court in Winston-Salem. There’s also a Novant Express clinic at the Walgreens location at 1712 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

Those testing sites are meant “for patients who are symptomatic or patients who are asymptomatic, but with potential exposure." Rapid tests are not available at those sites.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's testing link is at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing. The center offers 24/7 video visits or patients can call (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct individuals to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department through Immediate Virtual Care.

Baptist is providing through at least mid-February a drive-thru testing site in the west lot of Bowman Gray Stadium, 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Saturday hours may added if needed. Appointments are not required, but are recommended by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (877) 562-4850.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has set up a family vaccination site at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem. Vaccination hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

DHHS vendor StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Another StarMed drive-thru testing option is at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Southeast Plaza Shopping Center has a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 3067 Waughtown St. Mako Medical is the state vendor operating the site. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays thru Mondays through Feb. 13. Pre-register at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=7049.

North Carolinians who have Medicaid are eligible to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests from their local pharmacies. Beneficiaries are asked to select an at-home test at their preferred pharmacy and present their state Medicaid identification card to the pharmacy. The pharmacist will be able to bill Medicaid on the patient’s behalf.

There are free COVID-19 test kits available through the federal government at www.covidtests.gov that provides a link to https://special.usps.com/testkits. There is a limit of one set of four at-home individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests per residential household. Orders will ship free starting in late January.

