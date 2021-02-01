59 COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County in January, the highest monthly toll of the pandemic.

Forsyth County reported 59 COVID-19 deaths in January, the deadliest month for the county during the pandemic.
Three additional deaths were reported Monday, bringing the county's total to 280. December had the second highest death toll, with 55.
DHHS reported an additional seven deaths in the state for an overall total of 9,342.
Forsyth reported 118 new cases, down from 171 on Sunday and 213 on Saturday.
The overall number of cases in Forsyth is 27,913, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Statewide, 11 deaths were reported. The statewide death total reached at least 109 on eight of the past 12 days. The record daily high for the pandemic is 142 reported on Jan. 10.
January also was by far North Carolina's deadliest month with 2,539 COVID-19 deaths reported. There were 1,542 deaths in December.
There were 3,776 cases reported statewide, down from 4,899 reported Sunday and 6,198 reported Saturday. The overall total is at 761,302.
Hospitalizations on decline
Meanwhile, there were 2,781 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down one from Sunday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 2,730 on Dec. 14. By the comparison, the record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 697 COVID-19 patents on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.
It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 684 on Dec. 7. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.
"While it is good to see our numbers are stabilizing, they are still too high and we need to keep up our efforts to reduce community spread," Gov. Cooper said Wednesday when he extended the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 28.
Lower community spread
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.
Typically individuals who are infected with the coronavirus will start to show symptoms within seven days. It generally takes another five to seven days for a case to become serious enough to require hospitalization.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the median time from first symptom to death is between 18 and 19 days. The typical hospital stay for someone recovering from COVID-19 is between 22 and 23 days.
Even with the elevated daily local and statewide death counts the past two weeks, Priest said the mortality rate has been "fairly constant" based on the number of cases and hospitalizations.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that the Forsyth mortality rate has dropped from the January peak of about 1.25% of COVID-19 cases to 1% as of Jan. 23.
The state's positive test rate increased to 9.7% out of 59,224 tests conducted Saturday. The 7.9% positive rate on Jan. 26 had been the lowest since 7.9% on Nov. 13.
By comparison, the record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 10.2% out of about 1,650 tests conducted Saturday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that February has the potential to be another "up and down month."
Similar to warnings about multi-household gatherings for Christmas and New Year's holiday periods, Ohl cautioned to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl LV parties on Feb. 6.
