59 COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County in January, the highest monthly toll of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there were 2,781 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down one from Sunday's total.

It is the lowest daily count since 2,730 on Dec. 14. By the comparison, the record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 697 COVID-19 patents on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 684 on Dec. 7. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.

"While it is good to see our numbers are stabilizing, they are still too high and we need to keep up our efforts to reduce community spread," Gov. Cooper said Wednesday when he extended the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 28.

Lower community spread

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.