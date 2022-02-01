6,000 residents asked to leave their homes after massive fire at fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem raises fear of explosion. Officials warn of poor air quality on Tuesday.

At one point Monday night, the fire was visible for miles and sent huge black clouds of smoke into the sky. Popping noises could be heard coming from the burning plant – evidence, it seemed, of items igniting in the blaze.

Michelle Shepherd, who lives less than two blocks from the plant, said her house shook from the force of explosions inside the plant. Shepherd said she listened to the fire department on a scanner, and when she heard them say that they had located a rail car full of ammonium nitrate, the evacuation started right afterwards.

Shepherd was one of only two people at the evacuation center when it first opened. Officials said they did not know how many people might eventually decide to come. Joines said it is possible the evacuation could last more than 24 hours because of toxic fumes.

A Winston-Salem police officer said people living within a mile of the burning plant would be evacuated using a reverse-911 procedure. A reverse 911 call occurs when the system makes outgoing calls in order to pass on emergency communications.

There was a sense of urgency as officers told people to leave the area around the plant. The officers could be seen putting up yellow police tape around the block where the factory was located.