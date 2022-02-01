6,000 residents asked to leave their homes after massive fire at fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem raises fear of explosion. Officials warn of poor air quality on Tuesday.

Emergency officials spent Monday night going door-to-door, sounding sirens, urging people to evacuate using loudspeakers and taking to social media, all in an effort to convince some 6,000 residents within a mile of a burning fertilizer plant to get out and stay out until the danger has passed.
Police have blocked all the roads leading into the evacuation area until further notice, and firefighters are using drones to keep an eye on a fire that still poses the threat of an explosion.
Firefighters pulled back from a massive fire that on Monday night destroyed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on N. Cherry Street near Indiana Avenue. No injuries had been reported, Winston-Salem Police said, but officials warned of health hazards from fire fumes.
Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs, speaking to reporters at a news conference called at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near the fire command center on Perimeter Point Boulevard, said that the decision to abandon the firefight was made when the fire reached a rail car containing potentially explosive ammonium nitrate.
"The fire extended into a rail car behind the structure," Grubbs said. "Once the rail car became involved, we were unable to get water to the location, and it has a large explosive hazard."
The fertilizer plant died in a conflagration of bright orange flames that lit the night sky and illuminated billows of black smoke rising from the site. But it was the danger of a catastrophic explosion and the need to evacuate nearby residents that became the prime goal of emergency workers.
After fighting the fire for about two hours, after pouring water down on the burning fertilizer plant from the top of elevated fire ladders, firefighters got the word around 8:30 p.m. to move all their equipment a mile away from the fire, and efforts began to evacuate homes within that radius as well.
Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo said Monday night that the plant may have had almost three times the amount of ammonium nitrate that was in a Texas plant that burned and exploded in 2013, killing 15 people.
Officials said evacuees need to be prepared to stay out of their homes for 48 hours.
"We do not know the full extent of the time we will be here," Grubbs said. "It will not be anytime soon that we are leaving.
The one-mile evacuation zone included a minimum-security prison and parts of the campus of Wake Forest University, which announced the cancellation of classes on Tuesday and the opening of several buildings on campus for faculty, staff or students with nowhere else to go during the evacuation.
The city opened an evacuation center in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Only a couple people came to the center when it first opened, but the numbers had grown by the time firefighters had their early-morning update.
The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. on a loading dock at the plant, which was not in operation when the fire began. Mayo said the fire quickly spread and fully engulfed the plant.
When the evacuation was announced over fire radios, a long procession of fire trucks could be seen pulling away from the burning fertilizer plant from an entry drive near the corner of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue. At the same time, efforts to mobilize a more general evacuation of residents kicked into gear.
Just before the fire trucks left, it appeared that the intense blaze might be finally starting to grow smaller. But with no more water coming down on the blaze, it only seemed to regather strength – even though it also appeared that little was left of the plant building.
A Winston-Salem Police officer said he couldn’t provide any details but that he was told to “pack up and leave.”
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, but Tuesday morning, Grubbs said the fire was still active, the threat of an explosion remained, and that with daylight people would see lots of smoke hanging in the air and could be dealing with poor air quality.
Officials urged residents not to call 911 unnecessarily and to avoid strenuous activity outdoors because of the smoke and haze.
Drone teams from the Lewisville and Greensboro fire departments were on hand and using drones every 15 minutes or so to keep tabs on the fire. Officials said about 90 firefighters fought the blaze, and that around 150 public safety employees overall were involved in the response.
As firefighters evacuated, they left one unmanned truck at the back side of the building that continued to pump water onto fire, and which was being provided water by another truck connected to a fire hydrant.
The Weaver plant is at 4440 N. Cherry Street, between North Point Boulevard and Indiana Avenue. During the early stages of the fire, before the area was closed off, police and fire officials repeatedly told onlookers gathered on parking lots along North Point Boulevard to get away because of the danger from the fire.
No one had to tell Jeff Lumen to get away. An employee of WestRock, a company beside the burning fertilizer plant, Lumen said he first knew something was amiss when he smelled smoke coming from the plant next door.
Lumen said he left quickly after realizing the plant was burning. “I saw an orange glow, and that is all I needed,” he said. Other WestRock employees stood in their company drive to block onlookers from approaching to get a better view, warning them about the dangers of fire in a fertilizer plant.
At one point Monday night, the fire was visible for miles and sent huge black clouds of smoke into the sky. Popping noises could be heard coming from the burning plant – evidence, it seemed, of items igniting in the blaze.
Michelle Shepherd, who lives less than two blocks from the plant, said her house shook from the force of explosions inside the plant. Shepherd said she listened to the fire department on a scanner, and when she heard them say that they had located a rail car full of ammonium nitrate, the evacuation started right afterwards.
Shepherd was one of only two people at the evacuation center when it first opened. Officials said they did not know how many people might eventually decide to come. Joines said it is possible the evacuation could last more than 24 hours because of toxic fumes.
A Winston-Salem police officer said people living within a mile of the burning plant would be evacuated using a reverse-911 procedure. A reverse 911 call occurs when the system makes outgoing calls in order to pass on emergency communications.
There was a sense of urgency as officers told people to leave the area around the plant. The officers could be seen putting up yellow police tape around the block where the factory was located.
Firefighters were called to the blaze around 7 p.m. The building where they worked to extinguish the flames was gutted. Police blocked off the intersections around the burning plant, and sent drivers away from the scene.
Ammonium nitrate is one of the world’s most common fertilizers.
It is also a main component in many types of explosives used in mining. To create such blasts, ammonium nitrate is mixed with fuel oil and detonated by an explosive charge.
Officials said that the inmates at the Forsyth Correctional Center would be transferred to other prisons.
Wake Forest officials said the evacuation area on campus did not include any on-campus housing except for Deacon Place, which is within the one-mile perimeter of the plant.
The university opened Wellbeing Center, Benson Center and the library for students needing a place to stay.
Winston Weaver Co. was founded in 1929 in Norfolk, Va., according to the company’s website.
The Winston-Salem plant was built in 1939 and opened for business in January of 1940.
The company specializes in all-purpose plant food and specialty fertilizer.
Its products are sold at Lowe’s stores throughout the Southeast.
