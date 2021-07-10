 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 charged after shootings in Statesville leave girl dead, 2 boys injured
0 Comments

6 charged after shootings in Statesville leave girl dead, 2 boys injured

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STATESVILLE — Police in North Carolina say that six people are facing charges in connection to two possible drive-by shootings that left an 8-year-old girl dead and two other children injured in Statesville.

WBTV reported Friday that the teens who've been charged range in age from 17 to 19. They face counts that range from murder and conspiracy to discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury.

Police said the two possible drive-by shootings happened within the same neighborhood on June 28.

The 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were shot around 7 p.m. that day. While investigating that incident, police said they heard gunshots nearby and that a 10-year-old child was injured.

The girl who died has been identified as 8-year-old Ah'Miyahh Howell. The 7-year-old boy remained in the hospital with serious injuries. The 10-year-old was injured but expected to be okay.

Police said they were able to identify suspects by pursuing leads and using evidence from the crime scenes and vehicles involved.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.
Crime

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

Jordan Tuttle was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman after a gun-for-drugs exchange went bad. He took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. On Tuesday, Tuttle initially rejected the plea but changed his mind after the judge talked to him about it and he consulted with his attorney. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News