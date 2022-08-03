6 more COVD-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County has been reported with an additional six COVID-19 related deaths, along with climbing to a six-month high in the weekly new case count, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth's has reported 857 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The case count for the week that ended July 30 was 1,198, up two from a revised 1,196 for the week that ended July 23.

The last time the Forsyth weekly case count was higher was 2,251 for the week that ended Feb. 5.

Of the 1,198 new reported cases, DHHS said 167, or 14% were people who have been re-infected with either the omicron subvariant BA.5 or BA.4.

Meanwhile, the state surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases since mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

For the BA.4 and BA.5 wave that began in mid-May, the weekly case range for Forsyth has been between 798 (week ending June 18) and 1,198.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 106,120 cases for the pandemic since the onset in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

Forsyth is in the high level for COVID-19.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks increased by one to 20 in the latest DHHS update even as outbreaks were determined to be over in two centers.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks increased by 19 to 233, and infected residents rose by 10 to 222.

DHHS listed Accordius Health of Clemmons and Clemmons Village I with a COVID-19 related death during the current omicron subvariant wave.

Outbreaks of more than 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 63 staff (up one from previous report) and 60 residents (up one).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 85 staff (up five) and 19 residents (unchanged).

Trinity Elms, newly listed at 29 residents and six staff.

Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, newly listed with 30 residents (unchanged) and four staff (up one).

Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 22 residents (unchanged) and eight staff (unchanged).

The Oaks, with 19 residents (up six) and seven staff (up three).

Creekside Manor of Forsyth, newly listed with 15 residents and five staff.

Salemtowne, newly listed with nine residents and eight staff.

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 36 residents (up one) and 19 staff (up one).

Meanwhile, DHHS listed as over the outbreaks at Somerset Court at University with 10 residents and Harmony at Brookberry Farm with one resident and one staff.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 31,848, down 4,1% from 33,159.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 4,908, or 15.4%, were considered as re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at least 3.01 million.

There were 204 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 25,687.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,290, up from a revised 1,102 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,263 last week, down 87 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 261 COVID-19 patients, up 38 from the previous week.

The increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations is concerning, according to public-health officials.

The current dominant omicron subvariants — BA.5 (57.6% of new cases for the period of July 10 through July 23), BA.4 (16.1%) and BA.2.12.1 (13.2%) — have proven to be more contagious, but not producing a surge in hospitalizations.

Kody Kinsley, the state's health secretary, said recently that while BA.5 is less likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted, “unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19.”

DHHS reported 23.2 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 20.5 million and 25.8 million the previous two weeks.

Last week’s wastewater totals are the highest since 26 million COVID-19 virus particles were found during the week ending June 1.

DHHS has said that “COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.”