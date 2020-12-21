6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to climb in Forsyth with an additional six reported Monday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The six deaths are tied for the third highest daily count for the pandemic.

The county's total deaths are at 206. There were three reported Saturday and seven Thursday.

Forsyth is on pace for December to be the deadliest month of the pandemic to date. There have been 40 deaths so far, while there were 45 for all of November.

New COVID-19 cases were at 184 in Monday's report — the lowest since 165 on Dec. 2 and down from a record 353 reported Saturday. The overall total is at 18,525.

Five times since the pandemic began, the daily number of new cases in Forsyth has exceeded 300 — all since Dec. 9.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

DHHS reported 4,479 cases statewide Monday, down considerably from 6,900 reported Sunday and a record high of 8,444 reported Friday.

The overall statewide total is at 483,647.