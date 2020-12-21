6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to climb in Forsyth with an additional six reported Monday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The six deaths are tied for the third highest daily count for the pandemic.
The county's total deaths are at 206. There were three reported Saturday and seven Thursday.
Forsyth is on pace for December to be the deadliest month of the pandemic to date. There have been 40 deaths so far, while there were 45 for all of November.
New COVID-19 cases were at 184 in Monday's report — the lowest since 165 on Dec. 2 and down from a record 353 reported Saturday. The overall total is at 18,525.
Five times since the pandemic began, the daily number of new cases in Forsyth has exceeded 300 — all since Dec. 9.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
DHHS reported 4,479 cases statewide Monday, down considerably from 6,900 reported Sunday and a record high of 8,444 reported Friday.
The overall statewide total is at 483,647.
The statewide death total reached 6,240 after an additional 16 were reported Monday. The daily high for deaths is 98, reported Wednesday, followed by the 86 reported Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 2,817, up 69 from Sunday. The record high is 2,846 reported Saturday.
The 17-county Triad region had 817 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of 12:15 p.m. Monday, down seven from Sunday. The daily high of 829 was reported Friday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past nine weeks.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said last week.
The state's positive test rate was 11% out of 61,298 tests conducted Saturday. That's down from a record high of 12.5% out of 61,596 tests conducted Thursday.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive results tied a record 12.9% out of about 1,500 tests on Saturday. A 12.9% rate was also reported from tests conducted Friday, Wednesday and Tuesday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Friday, 81.7% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 15,133 out of 18,525. There were 3,186 active cases in the county.
Cohen recommends that anyone planning to attend a Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday gathering get a COVID-19 test three to four days before the event, and then after the event.
Free testing sites can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
Cohen has been joined in the COVID-19 testing recommendations by Joshua Swift, the Forsyth public health director, and infectious disease experts Dr. David Priest at Novant Health Inc. and Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.
When the state’s April rate was released on May 22, the odds were high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depr…
What exactly does essential mean? It's a question business owners and government leaders had to struggle with in 2020.
Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus accelerated a workforce trend years in the making.
Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith
Churches have had to find a "new formula of ministry."
No one appears to have a real feel for predicting when the COVID-19 pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.