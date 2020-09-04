The first segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will open tonight, Friday, Sept. 4, or early Saturday morning, connecting Salem Parkway and Reidsville Road with six lanes of 65-mile-per-hour freeway.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and other local leaders hailed the road as a long-awaited transportation improvement that can also boost development prospects on the northeastern side of Winston-Salem.
"This is one of those special days that we will look back on," Joines said, speaking from the northbound lanes of the bridge where the new freeway crosses Salem Parkway.
Highway officials said the 3.5-mile freeway link should be open for drivers by daybreak Saturday. By the end of the year, highway officials said, a second segment of the beltway will open between Reidsville Road and New Walkertown Road.
Sometime in 2022, if all goes to plan, a massive "spaghetti interchange" will link the northern end of the beltway with U.S. 52 and, in the more distant future, connect to the western leg of the beltway.
The eastern beltway segments will be designated N.C. 74 until other segments are completed that link it to Interstate 74 on the southeastern side of Winston-Salem. At that point, the entire eastern leg of the beltway, from U.S. 52 on the north side of Winston-Salem to the existing I-74 freeway to High Point, will be designated as I-74.
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Employees with Sharpe Brother Paving Co. work to make the paving train run smoothly as asphalt is laid on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
A crew paints lanes onto the nearly completed segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
A crew paints lanes onto the nearly completed segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C. One nozzle sprays the cement clean. A second nozzle sprays glass beads which are used for reflectivity for motorists driving at night.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Trucks carry asphalt to the paving train on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Rogers Edgeston (from left), Collin Bottoms and Abel Aguilar, employees with E.S. Wagner Co., place nubs in the ground to grade the stone for the concrete approach slab for a bridge on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Catalino Jaimes, of Sharpe Brothers Paving Co., operates a smooth drum roller on fresh asphalt on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Lindsey Panek, assistant resident engineer with Summit, stands near freshly painted lanes on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C. Glass beads were sprayed at the same time as the polyurea to provide reflectivity for motorists driving at night.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Lindsey Panek, assistant resident engineer with Summit, looks over a bridge that is part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
A crew paints lanes onto the nearly completed segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Collin Bottoms (left) and Rogers Edgeston, employees with E.S. Wagner Co., place nubs in the ground to grade the stone for the concrete approach slab for a bridge on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
The first segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway is nearing completion on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C. This view is where U.S. 158 crosses over the beltway.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
An employee with Sharpe Brother Paving Co. helps operate the paving train as it lays asphalt onto on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Lindsey Panek, assistant resident engineer with Summit, walks down to the area where Shawn Brock, of E.S. Wagner Co., grades the final slope for water to drain from Williston Road into a skimmer basin below the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Rogers Edgeston (from left), Collin Bottoms and Abel Aguilar, employees with E.S. Wagner Co., place nubs in the ground to grade the stone for the concrete approach slab for a bridge on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Lindsey Panek, assistant resident engineer with Summit, speaks to Shawn Brock, of E.S. Wagner Co., while he works on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Catalino Jaimes, of Sharpe Brothers Paving Co., operates a smooth drum roller on fresh asphalt on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
Shawn Brock, of E.S. Wagner Co., grades the final slope for water to drain from Williston Road into a skimmer basin below the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
The first segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway is nearing completion on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Walkertown, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Winston-Salem Journal
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Beltway
Pat Ivey, Division Engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, speaks on the first segment of Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 in Kernersville, N.C. Ivey anticipates the first segment of Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will open tomorrow morning.
Andrew Dye Journal
Beltway
Andy Perkins, a board member with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, speaks while standing on the first segment of Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 in Kernersville, N.C.
Andrew Dye Journal
Beltway
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines speaks while standing on the first segment of Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 in Kernersville, N.C.
Andrew Dye Journal
Beltway
Traffic flows on Salem Parkway beneath the first segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 in Kernersville, N.C.
Andrew Dye Journal
Beltway
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines speaks while standing on the first segment of Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 in Kernersville, N.C.
Andrew Dye Journal
Beltway
Marc Owens, President and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., speaks while standing on the first segment of Winston-Salem Northern Beltway on Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 in Kernersville, N.C.
Andrew Dye Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.