The first segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will open tonight, Friday, Sept. 4,  or early Saturday morning, connecting Salem Parkway and Reidsville Road with six lanes of 65-mile-per-hour freeway.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and other local leaders hailed the road as a long-awaited transportation improvement that can also boost development prospects on the northeastern side of Winston-Salem.

"This is one of those special days that we will look back on," Joines said, speaking from the northbound lanes of the bridge where the new freeway crosses Salem Parkway.

Highway officials said the 3.5-mile freeway link should be open for drivers by daybreak Saturday. By the end of the year, highway officials said, a second segment of the beltway will open between Reidsville Road and New Walkertown Road.

Sometime in 2022, if all goes to plan, a massive "spaghetti interchange" will link the northern end of the beltway with U.S. 52 and, in the more distant future, connect to the western leg of the beltway.

The eastern beltway segments will be designated N.C. 74 until other segments are completed that link it to Interstate 74 on the southeastern side of Winston-Salem. At that point, the entire eastern leg of the beltway, from U.S. 52 on the north side of Winston-Salem to the existing I-74 freeway to High Point, will be designated as I-74.

