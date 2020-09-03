A 6-year-old child in Stokes County was killed after the child got their hands on a gun, according to a report from WGHP/FOX8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

The shooting was reported at 5:54 p.m. on Brookstone Circle.

Stokes Sheriff Mike Marshall said a parent was home with the child at the time of the shooting, the station reported.

It is unclear how the child got their hands on the gun.

An investigation is underway but no charges have been filed.

The child’s name has not been released.

