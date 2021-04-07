6-year-old injured in wreck in Winston-Salem dies.

A 6-year-old who was seriously injured in a traffic crash last week in Winston-Salem has died, authorities said Wednesday.

The child died April 1 at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said. Police didn't identify the child.

Three adults and the child were injured March 30 in a three-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard, police said.

The child, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:41 a.m. and found three vehicles with significant damage, police said.

Amani Alexis Lash, 19, of Pine Hall Road in Belews Creek was driving a 2013 Dodge that crashed into the back of a 2014 Chevrolet, police said. Keyondra Me Shet Boston, 26, of Flat Rock Street in Winston-Salem was driving the Chevrolet. The child was in Boston's car.

Boston's vehicle was then pushed into the back of a 2017 Nissan, which was driven by Arielle Monique Buford, 29, of Merry Dale Drive in Winston-Salem, police said.

Lash, Boston and Buford were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

The child's death is the city's 10th traffic fatality this year, as compared to three traffic fatalities during the same period last year.

