The gym at Wiley Magnet Middle School, 1400 Northwest Blvd., has been demolished as part of a $350 million bond project that voters approved in 2016.
Built in 1960, the gym had no air conditioning. A new building will house the gym and four classrooms, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. There will also be renovations in the main building that will result in two additional classrooms.
The total project will cost about $10 million, the school system said.
Students will use the gym at Reynolds High School while the new gym is being built. It is scheduled to be ready in January 2022.
