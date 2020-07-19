Wiley Middle School gym

Workers use excavators to tear down the last parts of the Wiley Middle School gym, Monday, July 13.

The gym at Wiley Magnet Middle School, 1400 Northwest Blvd., has been demolished as part of a $350 million bond project that voters approved in 2016.

Built in 1960, the gym had no air conditioning. A new building will house the gym and four classrooms, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. There will also be renovations in the main building that will result in two additional classrooms.

The total project will cost about $10 million, the school system said.

Students will use the gym at Reynolds High School while the new gym is being built. It is scheduled to be ready in January 2022.

