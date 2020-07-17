North Carolina has reached another high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 1,180, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. The number is up 46 from Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the state experienced Thursday its fourth highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases at 2,051, as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The highest daily case total was 2,462 on Saturday. The overall total is at 95,477 statewide. COVID-19 related deaths rose by 18 to 1,606.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported Friday the county had 62 new cases for a total of at least 4,008 since mid-March. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 40.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for pausing the state's second phase of reopening for a second time Tuesday — this time until at least Aug. 7.
Cooper has issued a statewide order requiring face masks be worn in public settings.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has expressed concern recently about the lengthening time it is taking to get COVID-19 test results back from non-hospital venues. She said DHHS will begin providing Friday evening hospitalization and intensive care unit usage by regions.
Forsyth updates
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, 2,533 Forsyth residents are counted as recovered for an active case count of 1,435.
At least 11 cases in Forsyth are linked to staff members at the Forsyth County Jail, but no inmates had tested positive as of Tuesday. The next DHHS update on nursing home, residential care facilities and incarceration facilities will be released at 4 p.m. today.
Meanwhile, DHHS lists Guilford County with 3,949 cases, up 37 from Thursday, and with an additional death to 132.
There have been at least 15,312 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region with 281 reported deaths.
The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May, including at 9% as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. There have been 1.34 million tests conducted in North Carolina.
Cohen has said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
The latest testing numbers for Forsyth came Tuesday, saying there had been 3,662 positive results out of 31,720 tests countywide for an 11.5% positive rate.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat-processing facilities and long-term care facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.