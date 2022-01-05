659 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County on Wednesday. Nursing home clusters double.

Forsyth County reported 659 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the omicron variant continues to spread, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 clusters at Forsyth nursing homes has doubled over the past two weeks.
The county had 13 clusters in the Dec. 21 report, the last before the holidays. That number jumped to 25 in Tuesday's report.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said the number of county COVID-19 cases has jumped 213% since the beginning of the Christmas and New Year's holiday periods.
The majority of new cases are the omicron variant, according to state and local healthcare officials.
The statewide case count surged to another pandemic daily record of 20,770, along with the positive test rate reaching a record high of 31.8%.
Altogether, there have been 62,919 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and 626 deaths since mid-March 2020.
There were 396 COVID-19 deaths for Forsyth in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020. It is not clear if the five most recent deaths occurred in December or January.
No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Wednesday for Forsyth.
Forsyth’s positive test rate was at 23.5% as of noon Wednesday, compared with 22.2% on Tuesday and 15.9% on Friday.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that the positive test rate within Novant's network has been 34% over the past seven days. Some communities within the Novant network are approaching 40%, he said.
“It really speaks to how infectious the omicron variant really is,” Priest said.
With Wednesday’s report, Forsyth averaged 111.5 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as of Friday.
Guilford is at 86.5 per 100,000, up from 57.1 per 100,000 on Friday.
Both Priest and Swift have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely are underreported, in part because most at-home test results aren't reported to county health officials and some infected individuals have mild cases and don't seek care.
Long-term care clusters
The latest DHHS long-term care report lists 119 staff members and 120 residents in Forsyth as having tested positive for the virus, along with four deaths. Three of those deaths were listed in the Dec. 21 report.
By comparison, the Dec. 21 update had 75 staffers listed as infected, along with 65 residents.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
A facility must be at least 28 days removed from its last new case to be taken off the dashboard.
"We are starting to see an uptick, and a lot of it oftentimes it starts with the staff that bring COVID into the facility," Swift said. "That's a concern."
The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth’s long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which has 28 staff members and 13 residents with cases.
The other large COVID-19 clusters are: The Ivy at Clemmons with 19 residents, including one death, and 14 staff; Brighten Gardens of Winston-Salem with 22 residents and nine staff; Danby House, with 25 residents and five staff; Salemtowne with 17 staff; and Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with seven staff and six residents, including two deaths.
DHHS reported a second cluster at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 11 staff members and two residents who have tested positive.
Arbor Acres was on the cluster dashboard from mid-August until early November that involved 22 staff members and eight residents, two of whom died.
The nursing home is one of the few in the state that requires its staffers to be fully vaccinated.
In terms of jails and correctional facilities, there are nine inmates at Forsyth County Detention Center listed as infected.
The most in the Triad is at Surry County Jail with 91 inmates and 11 staff listed as infected.
Statewide update
The statewide case count more than doubled to 20,770 from 10,276 reported Tuesday.
In the past week, North Carolina has seen its highest-ever daily case counts, including 18,571 reported Thursday, 19,174 reported Friday and 19,620 reported Saturday.
Since early July, the vast majority of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
State and local health care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
Statewide, there were 48 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
North Carolina has recorded 1.76 million cases and 19,542 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
“As we have said several times before, there’s no avoiding this virus,” Priest said.
“As it becomes endemic, everyone will eventually have antibodies in their system to it through either getting infected, getting vaccinated against it, or both.”
Hospitalizations
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to surge.
The statewide total jumped to 3,099 as of noon Wednesday — the most since 3,110 on Sept. 27.
Of the latest total, 403 patients are on ventilators, up 12 from Tuesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 782 COVID-19 patients, up 18 from Tuesday’s report.
“We’re pushing the boundaries of what hospitals can handle, and it’s going to be like that through January,” Priest said.
According to DHHS, as of Dec. 25, unvaccinated individuals represented 83.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 88.6% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Priest said that hospitalizations have not risen as sharply as new case numbers and positive test rates.
“The only saving grace right now is that if omicron put people into the hospital as delta has, the healthcare system would have collapsed in our country by now,” Priest said.
“We do have the ability to add bed capacity, which comes with the need to add clinical care teams to support them,” Priest said.
K-12 student update
DHHS’ latest K-12 school cluster report contains one new outbreak for Forsyth: seven students and three staff members at Meadowlark Middle.
The report still lists two other outbreaks in the county: 16 students and four staff members at N.C. Leadership Academy in Kernersville; and four students and one staff at Piney Grove Elementary.
DHHS also lists Friendly People That Care Childcare, based at 485 Shepherd St. in Winston-Salem, with a cluster of four children and one staff member.
The biggest clusters in Triad and Northwest N.C. schools are: Chestnut Grove Middle in Stokes County with 21 students and three staff; Revolution Academy Charter in Guilford County, with 13 students and six staff members; and at North Wilkes Middle with 15 students.
Removed from the cluster dashboard was Piney Grove Middle in Stokes County, which had seven students and one staff member.
Swift said at least 7,788 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine.
That represents about 22% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that about 5,644 Forsyth children in that age range, or 16%, are fully vaccinated.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate is at 46%. The statewide rate is 67% for fully vaccinated ages 12 and older.
"Our concern right now is what we're seeing in our younger ages ... we still have a sizable percentage of the population that still don't have even one dose," Swift said.
