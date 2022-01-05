659 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County on Wednesday. Nursing home clusters double.

By comparison, the Dec. 21 update had 75 staffers listed as infected, along with 65 residents.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.

A facility must be at least 28 days removed from its last new case to be taken off the dashboard.

"We are starting to see an uptick, and a lot of it oftentimes it starts with the staff that bring COVID into the facility," Swift said. "That's a concern."

The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth’s long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which has 28 staff members and 13 residents with cases.

The other large COVID-19 clusters are: The Ivy at Clemmons with 19 residents, including one death, and 14 staff; Brighten Gardens of Winston-Salem with 22 residents and nine staff; Danby House, with 25 residents and five staff; Salemtowne with 17 staff; and Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with seven staff and six residents, including two deaths.

DHHS reported a second cluster at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 11 staff members and two residents who have tested positive.