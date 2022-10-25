66% of NC hospital systems profit from Medicare services, study finds. Systems are misleading in reporting results, Folwell says

The State Treasurer Dale Folwell and the State Health Plan said Tuesday that researchers at Rice University found that 66% of NC hospitals are profiting from Medicare services, and not losing money, the latest salvo in Folwell's battle with the state's major healthcare systems.

The report was commissioned by the state and done by Rice's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Although more than 100 hospitals are cited in the report, the clear focus is on the state's seven largest systems: Atrium Health (which operates Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center), Cone Health, Duke University Hospital, Novant Health Inc., UNC Hospitals, Vidant Health and WakeMed.

Folwell’s primary interest in medical debt is his oversight authority of the SHP, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

During Tuesday's presentation, Folwell repeated his claims not-for-profit healthcare systems operate as "cartels" in terms of how they provide services and how they lack cost transparency.

For example, he alleged Tuesday that some healthcare systems have two or three sets of financial books.

“When we tried to make health care more affordable for state employees and taxpayers, hospital executives claimed they had to overcharge our patients because of their supposed losses on Medicare,” Folwell said.

"As health care becomes increasingly unaffordable, hospital lobbyists have justified their runway price inflation by claiming massive losses on treating Medicare patients," according to the report summary. "But, their own data contradicts this narrative.

"This (report) raises serious concerns over hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission."

Vivian Ho, the Baker Institute chairwoman in Health Economics at Rice, said the "these findings confirm what many economists have suspected for a long time.”

“The hospital prices paid by privately insured patients aren’t just covering the costs of caring for Medicare patients.

"These prices are much higher — high enough to generate a generous profit margin for many hospitals.”

The Rice study is the fourth commissioned by Folwell and SHP addressing the state's healthcare systems and hospitals. Previous reports have focused on charity care compared with the systems' tax-exemption benefits, the sharp rise in medical debt for many North Carolinians, and the lack of cost transparency.

Folwell said that even though each report represents a different aspect, he stressed that "all of this is connected."

"We're here because we have recently sent a letter to the legislature asking for billions and billions of dollars in additional appropriations," Folwell said.

The N.C. Healthcare Association said Tuesday that the report that "continues a pattern of reports that have used misinformation and half-truths and that make inaccurate conclusions."

"This report, like others the treasurer has commissioned, fails to account for the incredible complexity of our healthcare system, including health insurance companies’ role in rising costs, and does nothing to advance affordable, high-quality healthcare in our state.

"North Carolina hospitals and health systems stand ready to work with the treasurer and others to design a State Health Plan that is better for all."

Rice report findings

Rice researchers analyzed the hospitals’ Internal Revenue Service 990 tax filings, community benefit reports and hospitals’ self-reported Medicare Cost Reports, which were drawn from the National Academy for State Health Policy’s Hospital Cost Tool.

North Carolina was one of the 10 states with the highest average hospital Medicare profit margins for the period of 2015-20, according to Medicare Cost Report data.

Only 15 hospitals consistently lost money on Medicare, while 35 hospitals posted profits over all six years in North Carolina, according to Medicare Cost Report data.

However, a major challenge in evaluating those reports is that "the tax filings and Medicare cost reports use different methodologies that result in wildly different loss calculations."

Folwell said the issue is much larger than Medicare.

According to the Rice report, on average, North Carolina hospitals charged privately insured individuals 280% of Medicare, "which forces patients and employers to pay thousands of dollars more for medical care."

Researchers said "hospital lobbyists" claimed hospitals statewide lost a combined $3.1 billion on Medicare in 2020 — the same year hospitals "actually reaped a total of $87 million in Medicare profits."

"Taxpayers are not getting a meaningful return for billions of dollars in tax breaks given to nonprofit hospitals in North Carolina," according to the report.

Community benefits

Researchers said Medicare losses are often the largest line item of community benefits cited by hospitals to justify their tax exemptions, mergers and price increases.

The report found that Novant Health Inc. claimed a Medicare loss that eclipsed all of its other community benefit spending combined in 2019, including charity care and Medicaid losses.

The report determined that Atrium Health made a $119.2 million profit on Medicare and Medicare Advantage — while claiming to lose $640 million in 2019.

The report also determined that Novant lost $70 million, but claimed to have lost nearly $600 million.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist reported in June that its community benefit spending for fiscal 2020-21 reached a record $611.2 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, up $15 million from the previous report. That’s also compared with $580.8 million for fiscal 2018-19, $450.6 million for 2017-18 and $373.9 million for 2016-17.

Community benefits involve uncompensated care, charity care, plugging Medicaid and Medicare funding gaps, education, research and community-outreach efforts.

The spending jumps from 2016-17 and 2017-18 mostly reflect Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s acquisitions of High Point and Wilkes medical centers in recent years. Baptist also owns or manages Davie and Lexington medical centers.

"The IRS cannot even demonstrate that it is consistently reviewing non-profit hospitals’ community benefits, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office," the report found.

"Without reform, nonprofit hospitals face little accountability or transparency to safeguard their commitment to their charitable mission."

NCHA response

The state hospital association began its response to the latest report by saying "the reality of the current situation in North Carolina is that a majority of hospitals have negative operating margins this year, and that both Medicaid and Medicare reimburse hospitals for caring for patients below the actual costs of providing that care."

"We are seeing more hospitals laying off staff because of their financial situations."

The association said Folwell "could be using his platform to improve North Carolinians’ access to affordable, high-quality care by promoting Medicaid expansion, or by working on policy solutions for the staggering mental health crisis."

"Instead, he has issued a report that fails to explain important information."

The association said that healthcare systems do not negotiate for payments from Medicare and Medicaid, and hospitals do not get to decide what to charge Medicare or Medicaid for services.

They are paid according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards in which payment typically cover about 84 cents of every dollar spent by a hospital caring for a Medicare patient.

"Data from the American Hospital Association shows the average shortfall, or underpayment, in 2020 was more than $75 billion for Medicare," the NCHA said.

"Roughly 86.6% of North Carolina hospitals have 67% of their inpatient days paid by Medicare and Medicaid.

"Because these payments are fixed and do not account for variability in the market, including the increased labor and supply costs we’re currently facing nationwide, health systems are increasingly facing financial hardships."

The NCHA said Folwell fails to put emphasis on Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.'s role in healthcare costs with his commissioned reports "considering that the insurer controls 97% of the individual private health insurance market and is the administrator of SHP."

"It is curious why the treasurer continues efforts to discredit those people who have made it their calling to care for all and are following state and federal rules and regulations related to financial and community benefits reporting," the NCHA said.

Folwell typically counters by pointing that his accusations are not aimed at the people who work in hospitals and provide care to patients, but rather at multi-billion-dollar not-for-profit healthcare systems run by multi-million-dollar executives, some of which are not medical providers.

"Instead of bringing transparency and clarity to the public, Treasurer Folwell has created an incomplete and complicated report that fails to address how he will provide more affordable healthcare to the state employees and retirees.

"North Carolinians deserve truthful and transparent information. This report fails to deliver it."