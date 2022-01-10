 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
67-year-old man found dead of gunshot wound in Davie County. Authorities say it may have been accidental.
MOCKSVILLE — Authorities in Davie County are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at his home on Friday and which may have been accidental, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office said that at around 1:43 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Crabtree Road. While deputies were en route, they learned from emergency communicators that an accidental shooting may have taken place at the residence.

Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman said that while deputies were initially responding to what they were told was a disturbance, there was no actual disturbance going on at the man’s home.

When deputies arrived, they found several people at the scene, including Patrick Kelly, who lived at the home and who was found to have suffered a shooting injury.

Firefighters and emergency responders who came to the residence determined that Kelly, 67, was dead, the sheriff’s office reported.

Wesley Young

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

